Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, announced today that it will report the results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will host the earnings event.

Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405 and providing conference ID 49992969. A live web cast of the conference call will be provided on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.liquidityservices.com.

An archive of the web cast will be available on the Company’s website until December 8, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services investor relations site. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 clients worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:
Liquidity Services, Inc.
Julie Davis
Senior Director, Investor Relations
202-558-6234
[email protected]

