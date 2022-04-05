Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Breaking News
BETHESDA, Md., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that it will report the results of its second quarter fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will host the earnings event.

Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference by dialing (866) 374-5140 or (404) 400-0571 and entering the conference PIN 45159160#. A live web cast of the conference call will be provided on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.liquidityservices.com.

An archive of the web cast will be available on the Company’s website until May 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services investor relations site. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills.

