Liquidity Services Auction Watch: Stock Up for Holidays with Selection of the Hottest Consumer Electronics

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to announce its quarterly Ultimate Tech Event where business buyers can quickly source a wide variety of consumer electronics including iPads, iPods, MacBooks, and other leading laptops and tablets – perfect to restock merchandise for the December shopping rush. The sale will be held November 30, 2017 through December 5, 2017 on Liquidation.com, a leading e-commerce marketplace where professional buyers can purchase surplus inventory in the retail supply chain from leading U.S. retailers and manufacturers.

“While Black Friday and Cyber Monday drove record breaking sales, most consumers still have holiday shopping left to complete in December. This sale is a terrific opportunity for business buyers to quickly restock their inventory with the hottest consumer electronics merchandise in demand this holiday season,” said Jim Rallo, president of Liquidity Services’ Retail Supply Chain Group. “By sourcing our product directly from leading retailers and manufacturers, we are a reliable and safe choice for small businesses to ensure their shelves and websites are stocked with high quality, desirable product during the gift giving season and all year long. It’s also a great way for consumers to try manufacturer-refurbished products, which are in perfect working condition and will help save money for some of the pricier essentials.”

Liquidation.com serves clients and buyers across the entire retail supply chain. Leading retailers and manufacturers partner with Liquidity Services to ensure their returned and surplus goods obtain the highest recovery while minimizing their risk and costs. In turn, we are able to make surplus and consumer returned merchandise in over 500 product categories easily available for business buyers, while supporting them with services including secure payment and transaction settlement, integrated shipping services and live customer support.

Buyers can easily find, bid on, and purchase items through Liquidation.com and we ship merchandise globally with direct access to inventory in warehouses located in Garland, TX; Plainfield, IN; Las Vegas, NV; North Wilkesboro, NC; and Brampton, ON. To place bids on items for sale in this auction, or to participate in any auction on a Liquidity Services marketplace, please register.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. With nearly $7 billion in completed transactions, and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

