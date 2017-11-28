Liquidity Services Auction Watch

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As 2017 Cyber Monday e-commerce sales reached a record high, jumping 16.8%, Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, is pleased to present featured auctions for business buyers to quickly restock on the season’s hottest merchandise. Auctions are held on Liquidation.com, a leading e-commerce marketplace where professional buyers can purchase surplus inventory in the retail supply chain from the top retailers and manufacturers.

Restock Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is historically one of Liquidation.com’s busiest days, with traffic increasing up to 35% in recent years. During the annual event, small business retailers and online sellers head to the marketplace to stock up on a wide range of product categories including consumer electronics, apparel, jewelry, toys, tools, home goods, collector’s items, and other hot holiday items. Depending on the type of product and each merchant’s quantity needs, merchandise is conveniently available by the truckload, pallet, or in single-unit quantities.

This year, featured auctions include:

Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories auctions on Liquidation.com include the most recognizable and popular brands of high-end designer footwear, winter boots, athletic shoes, and clothing and accessories sourced directly from major department stores and online retailers. Auctions provide a large selection of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, accessories, and shoes.

The season’s hottest Consumer Electronics auctions include 3D, 4K, LED, HDR, and Smart TVs, cell phones and accessories, Bluetooth speakers and headsets, smart watches, wireless charging stations, home theater equipment, iPhones, and power cords.

Toys & Games auctions feature popular items such as gaming systems and games, drones and quadcopters, building toys, video controllers and headsets, guitars, fidget spinners, bicycles, popular character figures, VR headsets, board games, sporting equipment, and baby toys, and gear. Additionally, auctions for Novelties and Collectors’ Items feature new, in-the-box character figurines from popular children’s movies, collectible trading cards, and Royal Wedding commemorative merchandise.

“Shoppers have proven that they are eager to spend this year, and while sales reports from the holiday weekend show record numbers, the spending is far from over as 53.3% of consumers plan to finish their shopping in early to mid-December and 19.7% don’t plan to finish until the week of Christmas. To prepare for the December shopping rush, retailers and online sellers will need to restock inventory immediately,” said Jim Rallo, President of Liquidity Services’ Retail Supply Chain Group. “As the leading business-to-business channel for the sale of all categories of surplus retail inventory, Liquidation.com helps small businesses ensure their shelves and websites are stocked for a successful holiday season.”

Buyers can easily find, bid on, and purchase items through Liquidation.com and we ship merchandise globally with direct access to inventory in warehouses located in Garland, TX; Plainfield, IN; Las Vegas, NV; North Wilkesboro, NC; and Brampton, ON. To place bids on items for sale in these auctions, or to participate in any auction on a Liquidity Services marketplace, please register.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. With nearly $7 billion in completed transactions, and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

