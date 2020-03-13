Liquidity Services Providing New Life to Retired Manufacturing Assets from Leading Industrial Compressor Manufacturer Through an Online Auction Sale on AllSurplus.com

Professional buyers can find and purchase large-capacity precision machining facility assets

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) has partnered with a leading industrial compressor manufacturer to extend the life of retired manufacturing assets and equipment related to a facility closure. To bring new life to the assets, Liquidity Services is conducting an online auction to make these assets available to its global buyer base and promote sustainable product lifecycle practices. Interested buyers have the opportunity to bid on over 300 items via Liquidity Services’ online marketplace, www.AllSurplus.com .

Interested buyers can view the items through Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces including AllSurplus and its legacy marketplace, Go-Dove . Auction bidding is currently open at Liquidity Services’ online marketplace through March 19, 2020 at 11:00 am ET. Please visit the auction webpage for more details and to sign up for the event.

“This auction is a great opportunity for other manufacturers to obtain late-model large capacity precision and fabricating manufacturing equipment that can be in production quickly,” said Chris Register, vice president of sales for Liquidity Services. Many of the machines have recently been upgraded and rebuilt.

Featured assets include:

Two Mori Seiki NVL1350 MC CNC Vertical Boring Mills

Hankook VTC-100 CNC Vertical Boring Mill

Mori Seiki & Milltronics CNC Lathes

Poreba Gap Bed Engine Lathe

Schenck Balancer

Paint Booths

Welders and Welding Positioners

6500 HP Ideal Motor

30 MVA Transformer

Switchgear

Plant Support

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from transportation assets to heavy equipment to industrial machinery. AllSurplus allows professional buyers of industrial equipment to acquire quality used manufacturing and plant support equipment from any location around the globe. Bidders can evaluate available equipment from an online platform and then purchase assets via auction from top companies. AllSurplus provides buyers a safe, easy and secure purchasing experience, which includes buyer support services, logistics and multiple payment methods.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

[email protected]