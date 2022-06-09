Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Liquidity Services to Participate in June Conferences

Liquidity Services to Participate in June Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Leading global commerce company to present at the Oppenheimer and IDEAS conferences this month

BETHESDA, Md., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidity Services, (Nasdaq:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 15. The virtual conference will feature a presentation by Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Liquidity Services, who will be presenting at 12:45 PM EDT, with one-on-one meetings following throughout the day.
  • East Coast IDEAS Conference, held virtually on June 22. A 30-minute presentation by Mr. Angrick will be available beginning at 6:00 AM EDT, with one-on-one meetings following throughout the day. Registered attendees may view the webcast via the Company’s event page. The presentation can be accessed through the conference website at: www.IDEASconferences.com. Investors interested in attending the IDEAS Conference or scheduling a one-on-one meeting may contact Jean Marie Young at (631) 418-4339.

The investor presentation deck will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. It supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. For more information, visit LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:
Liquidity Services, Inc. Investor Relations
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com

Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors, LLC for Liquidity Services, Inc.
631-418-4339
jyoung@threepa.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.