Liquidity Services to Present at the Baird 2022 Sustainability Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidity Services, (Nasdaq:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Sustainability Conference on February 22, 2022 at 12:35 p.m. ET.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) is the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. For more information, visit LiquidityServices.com.

