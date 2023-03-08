NEW YORK AND LONDON, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced its plans to make continued investments to significantly expand LBX Connect, the firm’s proprietary managed FIX network, across Europe. The statement comes just less than a month after LiquidityBook marked 2023 as its “EMEA in Focus” year, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to enhancing the firm’s suite of cutting-edge products throughout markets globally.

One of the firm’s fastest growing and highest potential regions, LiquidityBook has been strategically growing its on-the-ground presence in Europe, having made several recent key hires in the region – including Sumit Kumar, Global Head of FIX Connectivity. An industry veteran with nearly two decades of financial services experience, Mr. Kumar has worked to build out the firm’s FIX team and take the functionalities of the robust core FIX product to even greater heights, with streamlined processes, updated documentation and a focus on extensibility to support more workflows.

LBX Connect is built around a flexible FIX gateway with multi-asset capabilities that include integrated, real-time risk controls, as well as post-trade capabilities supporting clearing and settlement. LBX Connect enables LiquidityBook clients to leverage robust normalization logic to support different versions of FIX, including support for a raft of broker algo suites. Its highly flexible FIX layer can normalize any message and enhance or append any FIX tag, drop any tag and convert messages into any desired format. The framework is also equipped with a suite of compliance and reporting tools and can support regulatory obligations such as MiFID II, among other functionalities.

“The necessary foundational work Sumit and his team have done to streamline our onboarding and connectivity functions has served as a jumping off point for even greater innovation,” said Stephanie Minister, Managing Director of Connectivity Services. “Sumit has been instrumental in establishing our geographically distributed FIX Onboarding and Support team, who provide consistent, reliable, 24×5 coverage to our global client base. LiquidityBook has provided FIX connectivity services since our founding, and we have seen LBX Connect truly flourish under Sumit’s technical direction.”

Today, more than 25% of LBX Connect destinations route to EMEA. Over 400 routing destinations are available in the region, with more than 1,600 total destinations available globally supporting equities, options, futures, FX, derivatives, swaps and several other asset classes.

“To remain competitive, we understand that firms on all sides of the Street need truly flexible technology with industry-leading functionality,” said Mr. Kumar. “LBX Connect enables our clients to transact more efficiently and put a greater focus on innovation.”

Looking ahead, LiquidityBook intends to continue this momentum with additional hires in EMEA and globally, including more local support staff. This continued expansion comes at a pivotal time for LiquidityBook, which has worked to grow and expand its suite of offerings over the course of the past year, including via enhancements to its API capabilities and strategic agreements with Clearwater Analytics and numerous other leading providers. LiquidityBook has been recognized for these efforts with a series of awards and industry accolades, including Best Front Office Technology Provider from With Intelligence and shortlist consideration for LBX Connect as both Best Order Routing Network and Best FIX Engine Provider from A-Team Group.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.

