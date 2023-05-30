New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, announced today the hire of Cavin Woo as Principal Software Engineer. Reporting directly to Chief Technology Officer, Shawn Samuel, Mr. Woo will lead software development efforts for the firm’s growing suite of multifaceted trade management solutions.

In this role, Mr. Woo will focus on building out LiquidityBook’s execution management system as the firm sets its sights on continuing the expansion of its diverse client base. With his unique background in developing scalable, consumer-facing software, he will provide a critical, user-focused perspective as he works to identify clients’ individualized demands and translate them into key product updates.

Mr. Woo brings over a decade of software engineering and technical leadership experience to LiquidityBook. Upon his graduation from Berkeley, he joined social video startup SnappyTV, which was later acquired by Twitter in 2014. Mr. Woo remained at Twitter until 2023, where he led sizable engineering teams initially focused on integrating SnappyTV’s innovative technology into the Twitter platform. More recently, Mr. Woo played a critical role in developing a robust technical strategy for modernizing Twitter profiles, using the social network’s experimentation platform to drive increases in core metrics. This focus on integrating disparate experiences, enhancing engagement and building for speed and scale will inform Mr. Woo’s work at LiquidityBook.

Commenting on Mr. Woo’s hire, Mr. Samuel said: “We are thrilled to add Cavin to our software engineering team. With his formidable technical knowledge and impressive resume, we feel strongly that his exceptional consumer product experience will empower our teams to create products that meet the continuously shifting needs of our clients and prospects. Our users expect the same kind of intuitive, responsive software at work that they enjoy at home, and Cavin’s appointment signals to our client base that we’re listening.”

Mr. Woo said: “I’m inspired by the innovative group of individuals that Shawn and Kevin have assembled here at LiquidityBook. The firm’s engineers are agile and seasoned technologists who have worked across the industry, and I’ve witnessed their laser focus on dominating the trade management market. I’m excited to dive deep into this exciting journey with them and am committed to furthering the success of the LiquidityBook platform.”





About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.

CONTACT: CJ Lengua Forefront Communications for LiquidityBook +1 (347) 524 1100 clengua@forefrontcomms.com