Now available for order, new modular solutions offer the highest density, most cost-efficient and sustainable liquid cooling technology in the market

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiquidStack , a global leader in liquid immersion cooling for data centers, today announced the launch of its new prefabricated modular solutions, MicroModular™ and MegaModular™ . MicroModular contains a single 48U DataTank™ appropriate for local edge applications whereas MegaModular holds up to six 48U DataTanks for regional edge applications. Compact, high density and designed for the most rugged environments, LiquidStack modular solutions enable businesses to rapidly deploy compute at the local and regional edge while capturing the immense energy efficiency, heat rejection and water saving benefits of liquid immersion cooling.

MicroModular and MegaModular outside heat rejection components were designed in collaboration with Trane ® – by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator and leader in sustainable heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions. Trane Technologies recently invested in LiquidStack to support adoption of its advanced liquid cooling technology. The new edge computing solutions come furnished with Trane’s best-in-class heat rejection equipment, with seamless integration to Trane’s heat reuse technology.

Currently valued at $53.6 billion USD, the edge computing market is expected to reach $ 111.3 billion USD within the next five years. Consequently, the demand for edge-optimized solutions is increasing rapidly, with modular data centers emerging as a core edge solution due to their space efficiency, predictable performance, rapid deployment and scalability.

“As demand for AI escalates, higher compute densities are emerging. This combined with an increase in demand for AI at the edge makes liquid immersion cooling attractive. Traditional air-cooling doesn’t scale well in prefabricated data centers and has much lower thermal conductivity than liquid,” said Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack. “Recognizing this, we made our best-in-class liquid cooling technology available in modular form factors. Our MicroModular and MegaModular prefabricated modular products are the fastest and least disruptive way to adopt liquid cooling for AI and edge.”

LiquidStack MicroModular and MegaModular solutions offer the following benefits:

Compact and powerful: provides 250kW to 1.5MW of compute power within a single prefabricated module and up to Tier III redundancy to ensure high resiliency and reliable operations

provides 250kW to 1.5MW of compute power within a single prefabricated module and up to Tier III redundancy to ensure high resiliency and reliable operations Unmatched efficiency of liquid immersion cooling: enables increased power densities at an industry leading PUE of 1.02 and the potential for zero water usage

enables increased power densities at an industry leading PUE of 1.02 and the potential for zero water usage Turnkey and rapidly deployable: installs within weeks in comparison to brick-and-mortar approaches that take months or years to construct

installs within weeks in comparison to brick-and-mortar approaches that take months or years to construct Customer-specific standard configuration: results in consistent global coverage, including in the harshest and hottest conditions

results in consistent global coverage, including in the harshest and hottest conditions Sustainability options: includes heat reuse and microgrid technologies

The solutions address a broad range of needs, including telecommunications, colocation, high-performance computing, hybrid cloud and small enterprise. LiquidStack modular products are also well-suited for retrofitting existing data center infrastructure.

Ideal for local and regional edge, MicroModular and MegaModular were built specifically for AI and advanced cloud computing applications. LiquidStack’s modular solutions enable hi-flux chips and over-clocking in the harshest and hottest conditions and can be deployed in spaces that are otherwise too difficult or too small to consider. Additionally, the prefabricated modular form factor allows hardware ecosystem vendors to save on design time and costs and end users to save on capital and operating expenses, while reducing emissions and improving sustainability.

Available for order now and shipping in January 2024, LiquidStack modular solutions can be deployed worldwide. For more information, visit https://liquidstack.com/solutions/micromodular and https://liquidstack.com/solutions/megamodular .

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid immersion cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s DataTank™, EdgeTank™, CryptoTank™, MicroModular™ and MegaModular™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com.

