Global liquid cooling leader expands product portfolio with powerful, economical offering to accelerate industry adoption of liquid cooling

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiquidStack , a global leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today announced its new single-phase liquid cooling solution. The announcement marks the first step in the company’s planned expansion of its DataTank™ product portfolio to offer a comprehensive range of advanced liquid cooling solutions. LiquidStack’s new single-phase liquid cooling solution provides data centers with a powerful and economical option to shift from air cooling to energy-efficient and sustainable immersion cooling. The product was unveiled by LiquidStack CEO, Joe Capes, earlier today during a presentation at DCD Connect | Virginia, and will be available for quotation and pre-order on December 1, 2023. The final product name and additional product details will be announced on that date.

“LiquidStack is unwavering in its ambition to support the future of AI and other high compute processing,” said Joe Capes, CEO, LiquidStack. “Since LiquidStack’s launch, our mission has always been to become a full service provider of the most advanced liquid cooling solutions in the market, and our new single-phase offering is a key step toward completing our liquid cooling technology stack.”

LiquidStack’s single-phase liquid cooling technology delivers industry-leading efficiency and performs better than W32 thermal guidelines set forth by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers at >2.8kW/U, making it suitable for AI. Its advanced flow technology and flow dynamics significantly improve heat transfer, resulting in a higher performance of >110kW with W32 water. The LiquidStack solution offers superior efficiency compared to other leading single-phase liquid immersion products, which deliver less than 100kW per full size tank at similar conditions. In addition, it uses non-hazardous dielectric fluids and will be available at pricing of assured value, ensuring favorable total cost of ownership (TCO). Additional features and benefits include:

occupies the exact footprint that holds four typical 19” or 21” racks, and is designed to enable data centers to easily retrofit existing white space and adopt liquid cooling Flexible for Most IT Systems: integrates multiple IT form factors, including 1U, 2U, 4U, 600mm, 750mm, OCP, ORV3 and more

LiquidStack’s single-phase liquid cooling solution will be available for pre-order starting December 1, 2023 for Q3 2024 delivery. To learn more, data centers and other organizations can contact info@liquidstack.com and read a statement by CEO Joe Capes on the LiquidStack blog .

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid immersion cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s DataTank™, EdgeTank™, and CryptoTank™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .