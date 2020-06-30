LiquidX appoints executive from Allianz’s Euler Hermes unit as Global Head of Insurance Sales and Business Development

Breaking News
NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiquidX announced the appointment of Todd Lynady as Managing Director and Global Head of Insurance Sales and Business Development.  In this newly created role, Lynady will be responsible for leading the firm’s sales, origination and business development strategy for LiquidX’s trade credit insurance digital marketplace globally.

“We are excited to have Todd join LiquidX in this key role,” said Ali Hackett, Chief Revenue Officer of LiquidX.  “The addition of Todd is further evidence of LiquidX’s commitment to trade credit insurance. We will rely on his strategic input to develop our already successful digital marketplace and position LiquidX as the leader in digitizing the trade credit insurance market.”

“With the appointment of Todd, LiquidX is addressing the demand we are seeing from banks, corporates, insurance brokers and underwriters to become more efficient by leveraging new technologies that were not available previously,” said Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX.  “Trade credit insurance is an integral part of our LiquidX 360 platform which will enable any party to control their entire workflow for transacting, monitoring, risk management, and reporting from a single easy-to-use interface. Our customers and partners have asked for an all-in-one platform that enables them to execute smarter, faster, and cheaper and LiquidX 360 provides them this solution.”

Over his 20+ year career in trade credit insurance and commercial finance he has held roles of increasing responsibility and brings a unique blend of credit underwriting and sales experience to the organization.  He joins LiquidX from Euler Hermes where he most recently served as Regional Head of Broker Management for the Americas region.  In this role he was responsible for the origination, underwriting as well as account and portfolio management strategies for Euler Hermes’ strategic broker partners in the USA, Canada and Brazil.  Todd started his career at Euler Hermes, in their World Agency unit, when he and a team of underwriters where recruited to develop and launch their XoL/Non-Cancellable underwriting product in the Americas region. 

Before joining Euler Hermes Todd was a founding member and Deputy Head of Zurich’s Short-Term Multi-Buyer Trade Credit Insurance team and prior to Zurich, Todd served as a vice president and senior business development officer for both GE Capital and Textron Financial Corporation, originating and structuring asset-based and cash flow loans for corporate borrowers.  Todd began his career as a regional manager for Atradius Trade Credit Insurance, Inc. where he was responsible for the origination and underwriting of trade credit insurance programs. 

Todd earned his bachelor’s in accounting from Susquehanna University and his MBA from St. Joseph’s University.

About LiquidX
LiquidX is a leading global technology company globally which enables corporate finance professionals to transact faster, smarter and cheaper by digitizing their treasury management and working capital functions. Headquartered in New York with offices in Boston, London, and Singapore, LiquidX delivers the industry-leading ecosystem for corporate assets to its diverse network of global participants including multinational corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers. LiquidX incorporates blockchain technology and machine learning analytics to greatly enhance transparency, reporting, and financial forecasting for financial professionals. To learn more about our industry leading solutions please visit www.liquidx.com

To learn more about what LiquidX can do for you please visit www.liquidx.com

Media Contact:
Campbell Peters
LiquidX
+1 919-815-6297
[email protected]

