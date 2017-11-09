Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results; Provides Further Detail on Strategy to Transform the Business

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (the “Company” or “Liquor Stores”) (TSX:LIQ) today reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. For the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016:

Consolidated sales were $204.4 million, down 2.1% from $208.8 million. Approximately two-thirds of this decline related to the foreign exchange impact of translating our $USD sales to $CAD.

On an adjusted basis to exclude one-time and unusual items, operating profit before amortization was $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. On an unadjusted basis, operating profit before amortization was $5.2 million, down from $12.6 million in Q3 2016.

Canadian same-store sales were $126.3 million, down 1.6% from $128.3 million in Q3 2016.

U.S. same-store sales were $51.0 million USD, down 2.9% from $ 52.6 million USD in Q3 2016.

On an adjusted basis to exclude one-time and unusual items and impairments, net earnings were $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to net earnings of $4.6 million in Q3 2016. The Company realized a net loss of $2.8 million on an unadjusted basis.

The Company’s inventory reduction efforts are already well under-way, with over $20 million of inventory reductions achieved compared to the beginning of the year.

“The results for the third quarter of 2017 highlight the need for the implementation of the new strategic direction that shareholders voted for at the annual meeting this past June,” stated Ken Barbet, President and CEO, Liquor Stores North America. “The focus of this strategy will be to recapture market share of the Company in our core Alberta market and increase our profitability. Our immediate focus will be to improve our operating efficiency, including better leveraging of our operating costs and improving inventory turns to fund an accelerated renovation program for our core Alberta and B.C. markets.”

“By restoring Liquor Stores focus on its core markets, and achieving exceptional operating performance, the Company believes that its new strategy will position Liquor Stores to create significant increases in long-term value for our shareholders” Mr. Barbet concluded.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts, unaudited) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales $ 204,371 $ 208,760 $ 574,868 $ 590,067 Net earnings (loss) $ (2,836 ) $ 4,615 $ (9,003 ) $ 7,809 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.24 As adjusted (1): Operating profit before amortization $ 9,905 $ 12,611 $ 21,590 $ 28,346 Net earnings $ 4,392 $ 4,615 $ 3,478 $ 8,708 Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.28 Stores in operation as at September 30 250 252 250 252

Adjusted operating profit before amortization, adjusted net earnings and adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusting items per share are non-IFRS measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For more information on these non-IFRS measures and for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure, see the ‘Non-IFRS Financial Measures’ in our Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30 2017, which is available on the Company’s website (www.liquorstoresna.ca) and on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

