New York, N.Y., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, is pleased to announce that Prof. David N. Ruzic has joined the Company as the Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Plasma and Nuclear Technologies.

David N. Ruzic is an Abel Bliss Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, within the Department of Nuclear, Plasma, and Radiological Engineering. With over four decades of experience in academia and research, Prof. Ruzic has made significant contributions to plasma-material interactions and fusion technology. He earned his Ph.D. in Physics from Princeton University and completed post-doctoral research at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. Prof. Ruzic is a Fellow of the American Nuclear Society (ANS), the American Vacuum Society (AVS), the American Physical Society, and SPIE (Society for Optics and Photonic Engineering). He holds ten patents and has published over 230 peer-reviewed journal papers, two books, and six book chapters. He was awarded the AVS Plasma Prize for Outstanding Work in Plasma Science and Technology in 2012, and the international Gaede-Langmuir Award from the AVS in 2020 as well as the Fusion Technology Award from the ANS in 2020. Prof. Ruzic is a well-known science influencer, with his educational YouTube videos https://youtube.com/@illinoisenergyprof6878 garnering over 8.2 million views and over 83,000 subscribers.

“It is a pleasure to join the LIS Technologies team, and I’d like to thank Christo for the warm welcome,” said David N. Ruzic, Ph.D., Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Plasma and Nuclear Technologies of LIS Technologies Inc. “This is an exciting opportunity to help overcome a pressing challenge, as a robust pipeline for domestically enriched uranium will become vital for the United States. With the technology already demonstrated and validated, we are now positioned to optimize and advance its development, ensuring our contribution to developing the domestic nuclear energy sector.”

Condensation Repression Isotope Selective Laser Activation (CRISLA) is a validated and demonstrated US-origin laser enrichment technology that is scalable, efficient and cost-effective. Optimized for both Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), CRISLA mitigates the limitations inherent in legacy pulsed 10.6µm CO 2 lasers, offering a streamlined architecture due to its lower absorption and shorter wavelength.

Prof. Ruzic’s responsibilities will include providing high-level market analysis, exploring advanced technological applications, and helping foster key partnerships with industry leaders and research institutions. His appointment underscores the Company’s dedication to assembling the foremost experts in their respective fields to provide comprehensive support for the rebirth of CRISLA technology.

“Professor Ruzic’s profound knowledge in laser plasma technology, and passion for research in general, will significantly benefit our strategic approach,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “His dedication to education and his reputation as a respected educator, both in traditional classrooms and as “Illinois EnergyProf” on YouTube, where he has garnered over 8 million views, further underscore his exceptional capabilities. We are excited to collaborate with David in revitalizing CRISLA technologies. His enthusiasm and expertise will undoubtedly make a substantial impact.”

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

