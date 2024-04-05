LIS Technologies Inc. Figure 1 – LIS Technologies Inc. Joins the Nuclear Institute

New York, N.Y., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin patented laser uranium enrichment company, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Nuclear Institute as its newest Corporate Affiliate.

“It is a pleasure to count ourselves amongst the Nuclear Institute’s Corporate Affiliates,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “The Nuclear Institute has long worked towards the advancement of the nuclear industry and the associated technologies. It’s a privilege for us to now to contribute to the broader markets of this journey and supporting the development of next-generation enrichment capabilities.”

The only professional membership body dedicated to the nuclear sector, the Nuclear Institute represents over 3,500 professionals at all levels across the nuclear industry, from new build and operations to decommissioning. It maintains the Nuclear Delta, the independently defined standard for Nuclear Professionalism. Additionally, through its numerous events, seminars, and volunteer-led activities, the Nuclear Institute ensures a robust platform for professional interaction and development within the nuclear sector.

The Nuclear Institute is licensed by the Engineering Council, Science Council and Society for the Environment to charter and register those working in these disciplines.

“We are delighted to welcome LIS Technologies Inc as a Corporate Affiliate of the Nuclear Institute,” said Sarah Beacock, Chief Executive Officer of the Nuclear Institute. “As a proprietary developer of patented advanced laser technology based in the US, LIS Technologies are showing their commitment to advancing nuclear science and technology. We very much look forward to seeing how their technology impacts energy efficiency and the value they add to the SMR/AMR developments.”

A United States Patent and Trademark Office issued patent safeguards the Company’s unique process for selectively exciting and harvesting a specific isotopic species in a supersonic low-pressure flow chamber. This unique laser-based method enhances energy efficiency and can be implemented at highly competitive capital and operational expenses.

The Company’s proprietary CRISLA technology is versatile, with potential applications spanning uranium enrichment for nuclear fuel, the synthesis of stable isotopes critical for medical and other scientific research, and in the growing field of quantum computing, particularly in the manufacturing of semiconductor technologies.

About the Nuclear Institute

Representing over 3,500 professionals at all levels across the nuclear industry, from new build and operations to decommissioning, we maintain the Nuclear Delta, the independently defined standard for Nuclear Professionalism. We work with individual and corporate members to facilitate continuing professional development, provide independent recognition and accreditation of nuclear professionals, as well as offering routes to professional registration and chartership. However, our membership is broad and we are open to anyone working in any aspect of the nuclear industry.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

