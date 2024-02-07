Figure 1 Kevin Duenow (Left) – LIST Technologies Inc. Senior Systems Engineer & Adam Duenow (Right) – LIS Technologies Inc. Laboratory Technician

New York, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin patented laser uranium enrichment company, announced the addition of two experienced professionals to its team.

Kevin Duenow will take on the role of Senior Systems Engineer and Adam Duenow joins as a Laboratory Technician. These appointments are important to the Company’s strategic initiative to reinvigorate CRISLA technologies with a clear and defined focus.

“I am delighted to introduce Kevin and Adam as the newest members of our technical team,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies, Inc. “Kevin and Adam are both highly driven and knowledgeable in their respective fields. Their addition is a key step on a long-term strategy to help develop our proprietary technology while ensuring adherence to compliance standards at every juncture.”

Kevin Duenow has over 35 years of experience in high-power laser systems. In the early 90’s he worked as a Laser and Electronics Engineer on the AVLIS laser enrichment program at LLNL. In 1991 he contributed to NASA’s Crustal Dynamics Program to support accurate satellite laser ranging. By 1995, Mr. Duenow joined Cymer/ASML HOLDING N.V., working on excimer DUV lasers and later EUV laser systems used for semiconductor chip manufacturing. He has intimate knowledge of laser gas discharge chambers, high voltage power supplies, vacuum systems in the presence of corrosive gases, CO2 lasers & power amplifiers, and various optical alignment techniques.

Adam Duenow was in his previous role as a Lab Technician part of Mettler-Toledo Rainin, where he gained experience with 3D-CAD design and 3D printing, Labview automation & control, and electronic breadboard soldering. He has previously worked at ASML HOLDING N.V. as a lab assistant where he was trained in the art of arc welding of vacuum tight pipes and fittings and the machining of custom parts for early-stage projects.

CRISLA technology is versatile, with potential applications spanning uranium enrichment for nuclear fuel, the synthesis of stable isotopes critical for medical and other scientific research, and in the growing field of quantum computing, particularly in the manufacturing of semiconductor technologies.

A United States Patent and Trademark Office issued patent safeguards the Company’s unique process for selectively exciting and harvesting a specific isotopic species in a novel separator system. This proprietary laser-based technique offers greater energy-efficiency and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

For further information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 800-388-5492

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management’s current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment