VIENNA, Va., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eHealth Exchange, one of the nation’s oldest and largest health information networks, is beginning the new year with the addition of Lisa Bari, Civitas Networks for Health CEO, to the eHealth Exchange board of directors. Bari complements the board as an accomplished leader who shares eHealth Exchange’s passion and commitment to transform health information data exchange for the benefit of patient care.

As the head of the largest non-profit association of health information exchanges (HIEs) and regional health improvement collaboratives (RHICs), Bari has a long history promoting interoperability and data sharing at the state and regional levels to support improved health. Her knowledge and expertise will be an asset in achieving eHealth Exchange’s strategic goals.

“We’re excited to welcome Lisa to our board, and we look forward to her strategic counsel and working closely with her to advance large-scale interoperable health data exchange across a network of diverse participants,” said Jay Nakashima, eHealth Exchange executive director. “Numerous state and regional HIEs have expressed interest in participating in TEFCA [Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement] using eHealth Exchange as their anticipated QHIN [Qualified Health Information Network] gateway. Lisa’s perspective is critical in ensuring our efforts continue to align with the needs of the broader HIE community.”

As the leader of a national network of HIEs, RHICs, and critical technology and solutions partners, Bari will be sure to bring forward industry insights that prompt attention and the continued advancement of interoperability efforts among future QHINs and established HIEs. “It’s truly an honor to join the eHealth Exchange Board of Directors and work with the highly experienced directors and management team to help eHealth Exchange advance health data sharing and achieve its strategic objectives,” Bari said. “Together, we have an unwavering commitment to deliver ubiquitous health data exchange and to work to ensure every patient receives excellent care. This is a critical juncture in health IT, and I’m proud and excited to contribute the wisdom and experience of Civitas’ network of HIEs, data-led health collaboratives, and solutions partners to push nationwide exchange to its highest point ever.”

About the eHealth Exchange

The eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is among the oldest and largest health information networks in America and is most well known as the principal way the federal government shares data between agencies and with the private sector. The eHealth Exchange network, which is working in 75 percent of all U.S. hospitals, is leveraged by more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) technologies and 61 regional or state health information exchanges (HIEs). Four federal agencies (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other agencies. The eHealth Exchange supports the secure exchange of more than 120 million patient records annually. See: https://ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange.