Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LISA SIMEON PROMOTED TO COO AT ABT ASSOCIATES

LISA SIMEON PROMOTED TO COO AT ABT ASSOCIATES

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Rockville, MD, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abt Associates President and Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Flanagan today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Simeon will take on an expanded leadership role with a promotion to Chief Operations Officer.

 

“Over the last year and a half, Lisa has demonstrated her tremendous skill in taking our human resources, talent management, recruiting, and total rewards programs to a new level through operational excellence, improved systems, and exceptional change management,” said Flanagan. 

 

In her new role, Simeon will establish a global operations function to cover all aspects of project management. It will include continuous improvement and scalability of our standards, processes, and digital platforms for project start-up and closeout, workforce planning and capacity building, risk management, and quality review to achieve strong financial performance and ensure client satisfaction across One Global Abt.   She also will add responsibility for global security operations and emergency response to her portfolio.

 

“By combining human resources, our ‘people platform,’ with project excellence and global security, we can better support project directors, maximize client satisfaction, and ultimately achieve greater mission impact,” Flanagan added.

 

Simeon joined Abt in March, 2019 from Engility-SAIC, where she served as vice president of HR Operations and Programs for the $2B professional services company.

 

A native New Yorker, Simeon holds a B.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from Long Island University, an M.S. in Organizational Development from Manhattanville College and an MBA in Global Human Resources Leadership from Rutgers University. 

 

 

###

 

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. 

http://www.abtassociates.com

CONTACT: Mary Maguire
Abt Associates
301 347-5859
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.