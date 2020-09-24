LISA SIMEON PROMOTED TO COO AT ABT ASSOCIATES

Rockville, MD, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abt Associates President and Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Flanagan today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Simeon will take on an expanded leadership role with a promotion to Chief Operations Officer.

“Over the last year and a half, Lisa has demonstrated her tremendous skill in taking our human resources, talent management, recruiting, and total rewards programs to a new level through operational excellence, improved systems, and exceptional change management,” said Flanagan.

In her new role, Simeon will establish a global operations function to cover all aspects of project management. It will include continuous improvement and scalability of our standards, processes, and digital platforms for project start-up and closeout, workforce planning and capacity building, risk management, and quality review to achieve strong financial performance and ensure client satisfaction across One Global Abt. She also will add responsibility for global security operations and emergency response to her portfolio.

“By combining human resources, our ‘people platform,’ with project excellence and global security, we can better support project directors, maximize client satisfaction, and ultimately achieve greater mission impact,” Flanagan added.

Simeon joined Abt in March, 2019 from Engility-SAIC, where she served as vice president of HR Operations and Programs for the $2B professional services company.

A native New Yorker, Simeon holds a B.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from Long Island University, an M.S. in Organizational Development from Manhattanville College and an MBA in Global Human Resources Leadership from Rutgers University.

