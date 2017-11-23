List of Fitbit Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017: EyeSee360 Reveal Top Fitness Tracker & Smartwatch Discounts

Breaking News
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Eye See 360 have been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on popular Fitbit bracelets and smartwatches. These are the best deals:

  • Fitbit Ionic, Blaze & Surge Fitness Smartwatches on sale – Amazon (newest smartwatch models)
     
  • Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (newest model, variety of colors available)
     
  • Fitbit Charge HR Heart Rate Wireless Activity Wristband on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)
     
  • Fitbit Flex 2 Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes)

A fitness tracking smartwatch, the Blaze monitors your heart rate, tracks your sleep and provides on screen workouts. It’s water resistant and sweat-proof too. Released in 2016, the price of the Blaze has fallen for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year due to the release of the new Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. Check out the full range of Fitbit deals on Amazon here.

The Alta is a fitness bracelet that monitors your activity and tracks your sleep. The Alta HR is similar in design to the original but includes heart rate monitoring and automatically recognises when you start running. The Alta range are on sale at Amazon.

Deal analysts at Eye See 360 help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The biggest online retailers still see Black Friday as the biggest sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week is expected to be the biggest on record with professional services firm, Deloitte, predicting total sales value to reach $700 billion.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Black Friday 2017 lands a few days earlier this year on 24 November, with most sales kicking off online on 20 November. Online deals reach their peak on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November.

The team at Eye See 360 will be updating their site with the best Fitbit Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
