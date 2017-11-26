List of Google Pixel 2 & Pixel XL Cyber Monday Deals for 2017 Published by Cyber Monday Hero

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of deal review experts at Cyber Monday Hero are comparing the best Google Pixel Cyber Monday deals. The best value deals for 2017 are:

  • Google Pixel Unlocked 32GB Smartphone on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)
     
  • Google Pixel & Pixel XL Unlocked Smartphone deals live on eBay (up to 40% off)
     
  • Google Pixel 2 64GB Unlocked Smartphone on sale – Amazon (newest model)
     
  • Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Factory Unlocked Smartphone deals live on eBay (new & used models on sale)
     
  • Google Pixelbook Chromebook on sale – Amazon (Intel i5 core, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

The Pixel 2 has the best smartphone camera of 2017 and features a range of performance improvements on the original Pixel. A host of Google innovations such as Google Assistant are integrated into the Pixel 2. The Android operating system is clean and customizable whilst the Snapdragon 835 chipset in the Pixel 2 ensures smooth performance. Check out all the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL & Pixel smartphones on sale at Amazon here.

Deal analysts at Cyber Monday Hero help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Cyber Monday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. According to a recent survey published by the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending over the holiday shopping season has been rising at 5% per annum since the start of the decade. Total spending peaked at approximately $650 billion in 2016.

In previous Black Friday sales we’ve witnessed crowds of customers queueing overnight to get their hands on the best deals. This year nearly all the big retailers are running their sales online for extended periods. According to the NRF over half of total spending during Black Friday 2016 was online. Last year was the first time that e-commerce sales outpaced spending in stores, demonstrating the significance of the web in driving sales.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday week 2017 started a day earlier this year on 20 November. Online deals reach their peak on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November this year.

The team at Cyber Monday Hero are adding new Pixel 2 Cyber Monday deals to their website every day.

About Cyber Monday Hero: Cyber Monday Hero compare the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available on a range of popular consumer electronics products. Cyber Monday Hero participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

