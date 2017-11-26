List of Hoverboard Cyber Monday Deals for 2017: Black Friday Dealer Reviews Best Self Balancing Scooter Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Black Friday Dealer have been tracking the best Cyber Monday deals on hoverboard self-balancing scooters. They have identified the following deals as the best on offer to shoppers for 2017:

SWAGTRON T1 Hoverboard Electric Self-Balancing Scooter on sale – Amazon (UL 2272 Certified)



SEGWAY miniLITE Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter on sale – Amazon (up to 11 miles range and 10 mph top speed)



Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter on sale – Amazon (well known brand and UL2272 Certified)



TOMOLOO Hoverboard Self Balancing Smart Scooter with Bluetooth Speaker and Light on sale – Amazon (UL2272 Certified)

In 2017 there are a number of hoverboard manufacturers producing hoverboards that are certified as safe (UL 2272 Certified). Brands such as Razor, Swagtron and TOMOLOO have built a reputation for producing reliable and high quality hoverboards. Check out the entire range of hoverboards on sale at Amazon (all UL2272 Certified).

Black Friday Dealer are a team of e-commerce experts who gather price data from the biggest retailers on popular consumer products. They then collate this data into price comparison tables allowing shoppers to pick out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Cyber Monday 2017 is expected to break the record for the largest day of online spending with the biggest online retailers competing to offer the best discounts. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales season is likely to exceed £700 billion, representing a 4.2% annual increase on last year.

The Black Friday sales week has transitioned over the years from an in-store sales day to a week long event with purchases just as likely to be made online as in physical stores. Last year over half of total spending on Black Friday was online (52%), marking a continued shift towards e-commerce for the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend.

When do Black Friday deals end? This year the majority of retailers started deals online on Monday, November 20th and will be running them until the end of Cyber Monday.

