Breaking News
Home / Top News / List of Samsung Galaxy Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Deal Tomato Round Up Top Discounts on S7, S8 & Note 8 Smartphones & Tablets

List of Samsung Galaxy Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Deal Tomato Round Up Top Discounts on S7, S8 & Note 8 Smartphones & Tablets

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deals analysts at Deal Tomato are comparing and recording the best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. These are the most popular deals for 2017:

Best Galaxy Smartphone Deals:

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus 64GB Unlocked Phones on sale at Amazon (newest models)
     
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Dual Sim Unlocked Phones on sale at eBay
     
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Unlocked Phone (U.S. Warranty) on sale – Amazon (newest model)
     
  • Samsung Galaxy S7 Unlocked Phone (Black Onyx) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery available)

Best Galaxy Tab Deals:

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-Inch Tablet on sale – Amazon (16GB Wi-Fi Tablet)
     
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-Inch Tablet on sale – Amazon (16GB Wi-Fi Tablet)
     
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-Inch Tablet on sale – Amazon (32GB, Super AMOLED display)

Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the S8, comes in two sizes: the smaller S8 and larger S8 Plus. The smartphones feature near-bezel less 5.8 and 6.2 inch QUAD HD infinity displays. Their fast performance, ergonomic design and powerful 12 megapixel rear camera have led to the S8 emerging as one of the most popular smartphones of 2017. Check out the full range of Galaxy smartphone deals on Amazon.

Online sales analysts at Deal Tomato track deals on popular consumer electronics, gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout the Cyber Monday sales period. Online spending during Cyber Monday 2017 is already outperforming previous sales events, thanks to a higher number of shoppers and more deals on offer. Total spending in the holiday shopping season has been rising 5% on average since 2010. Spending reached a peak of almost $700 billion in 2016, according to research published by the National Retail Federation.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

Most retailers started running Black Friday deals on Monday November 20th and are continuing promotions until Cyber Monday.

The team at Deal Tomato are adding new Galaxy Cyber Monday deals to their website every day.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato are a team of online shopping experts with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.