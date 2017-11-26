Listing every Chromebook Cyber Monday Deal of 2017: EyeSee360 Shares the Best Discounts

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyeSee360 have found the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals for 2017. The top deals at the moment are listed below:

  • Samsung Chromebook Pro on sale – Amazon (premium model with 360° touch screen)
     
  • ASUS 11.6” Chromebook on sale – Amazon (bestselling Chromebook with a rugged water-resistant design)
     
  • Lenovo ThinkPad 13.3” Chromebook on sale – Lenovo Official Store (25% discount)
     
  • HP 14” Chromebook with Full HD IPS display on sale – Amazon (2017 premium high performance model)

Designed and optimized for web browsing, Chromebooks are a lightweight alternative to traditional laptops. With longer battery life and a simple to use Chrome OS interface, Chromebooks have continued to grow in popularity throughout 2017. Here’s the best Chromebooks on sale at Amazon.

E-commerce experts at EyeSee360 search through live Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices on hundreds of popular consumer goods and list the best deals on their website. This year’s Cyber Monday sale is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of both the number of deals available and total online spending. According to a recent survey published by the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending over the holiday shopping season has been rising at 5% per annum since the start of the decade. Total spending peaked at approximately $650 billion in 2016.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. During Black Friday 2016 more customers shopped online than in store, according to a survey undertaken by the National Retail Federation.

Most retailers started running Black Friday deals on Monday November 20th and are continuing promotions until Cyber Monday.

EyeSee360 are updating their website with the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals every day.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
