Listing every MacBook Cyber Monday Deal of 2017: EyeSee360 Shares the Best Apple Laptop Discounts

AUSTIN, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website EyeSee360 has found the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals of 2017. Their top rated deals at the moment are:

Best MacBook deals:

Apple MacBook 12” Laptop with Retina Display on sale – Amazon (Intel Core M3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

Range of Apple MacBook Laptop deals available at eBay (up to 75% off older models)

Best MacBook Pro deals:

Apple MacBook Pro 13” Laptop with Retina Display & Touch Bar on sale – Amazon (Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM)

Apple MacBook Pro 13″ 256GB Laptop with Touchbar and Touch ID, on sale at eBay (23% off)

Apple MacBook Pro 15” Laptop with Touch Bar, Core i7, 512GB, Retina Display on sale – Amazon

Best MacBook Air deals:

Apple MacBook Air 13” Laptop (2017 Version) Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD on sale – Amazon

Up to 50% off Apple MacBook Air Laptops on eBay

The MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop available with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Running on an Intel Core i5 processor, the Air has a 12 hour battery life and bright 13.3 inch display. Here’s the best MacBook Air deals on Amazon at the moment.

The MacBook Pro range of Apple laptops are their most powerful premium laptops. Available in both 13 inch and 15 inch models, the new 2016 models have an optional Touch Bar for more interactive and intuitive control. Check out the full range of MacBook Pro deals on Amazon here.

EyeSee360 scout out discounts on a number of popular consumer goods in time for the Black Friday sales week. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Cyber Monday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. Last year shoppers spent $650 billion during the Black Friday sales week and this year’s total is expected to be up by 4.5% on 2016.

Whilst historically Black Friday has involved lengthy queues and chaotic scenes at retail stores, the transition to online deals has eased the pressure on brick and mortar sales. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Black Friday 2017 landed a day earlier this year on 24 November. Most sales kicked off online on 20 November and reach their peak on Cyber Monday.

EyeSee360 are updating their website with the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals every day.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])