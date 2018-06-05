Listing of bond loan issued by Helsingborg Stad on STO Corporate Bonds (336/18)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Helsingborg Stad with effect from 2018-06-07. Last day of trading is set to 2022-05-25. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +46 8 405 7050