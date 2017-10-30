Listing of bond loan issued by Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (711/17)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB with effect from 2017-10-31. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +46 8 405 7050.
