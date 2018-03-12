Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Länsförsäkringar Bank AB on STO Corporate Bonds (117/18)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Länsförsäkringar Bank AB with effect from 2018-03-13. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.

Last day of trading is set to 2021-02-23 for LABO 805, ISIN SE0010949495.

Last day of trading is set to 2022-02-22 for LABO 809, ISIN SE0010949503.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +46 8 405 70 50