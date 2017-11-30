Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from December 1, 2017. The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers. The last day of trading will be November 28, 2018.
|Name
|Short Name
|Trading Code
|Kommuninvest Certifikat
|KOMC 1812
|KOMC_1812
|Landshypotek Certifikat
|LAHC 1812
|LAHC_1812
|Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat
|LFBC 1812
|LFBC_1812
|Nordea Bank Certifikat
|NBHC 1812
|NBHC_1812
|SBAB Certifikat
|SBAC 1812
|SBAC_1812
|SEB Certifikat
|SEBC 1812
|SEBC_1812
|Stadshypotek Certifikat
|SHYC 1812
|SHYC_1812
|Swedbank Certifikat
|SWBC 1812
|SWBC_1812
|Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat
|SWHC 1812
|SWHC_1812
|Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat
|SHBC 1812
|SHBC_1812
|Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat
|RIXC 1812
|RIXC_1812
|Ålandsbanken Certifikat
|ALBC 1812
|ALBC_1812
|Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat
|SBSC 1812
|SBSC_1812
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone +46 8 406 60 00, or [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Ress Life Investments A/S – admittance to trading of new shares - November 30, 2017
- Listing of certificates (27/17) - November 30, 2017
- Market Trends Toward New Normal in Illumina, Vectren, Chemours, Fastenal, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Globalstar — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings - November 30, 2017