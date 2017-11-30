Breaking News
Listing of certificates (27/17)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from December 1, 2017. The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers. The last day of trading will be November 28, 2018. 

 

Name Short Name Trading Code
Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC 1812 KOMC_1812
Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC 1812 LAHC_1812
Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC 1812 LFBC_1812
Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC 1812 NBHC_1812
SBAB Certifikat SBAC 1812 SBAC_1812
SEB Certifikat SEBC 1812 SEBC_1812
Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC 1812 SHYC_1812
Swedbank Certifikat SWBC 1812 SWBC_1812
Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC 1812 SWHC_1812
Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC 1812 SHBC_1812
Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC 1812 RIXC_1812
Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC 1812 ALBC_1812
Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC 1812 SBSC_1812

 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone +46 8 406 60 00, or [email protected]

