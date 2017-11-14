Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Doxa AB (331/17)

As from November 15, 2017, subscription rights issued by Doxa AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 24, 2017.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DOXA TR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0010546960 Orderbook ID: 146017 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 Mic Code: FNSE

As from November 15, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Doxa AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DOXA BTA Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0010546978 Orderbook ID: 146018 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 Mic Code: FNSE

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.

For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08 4638000.