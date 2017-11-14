Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Doxa AB (331/17)

As from November 15, 2017, subscription rights issued by Doxa AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 24, 2017.
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|DOXA TR
|Round lot:
|1
|ISIN code:
|SE0010546960
|Orderbook ID:
|146017
|Market Segment:
|First North STO / 8
|Tick size Table:
|Other Equities / 227
|Mic Code:
|FNSE
As from November 15, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Doxa AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|DOXA BTA
|Round lot:
|1
|ISIN code:
|SE0010546978
|Orderbook ID:
|146018
|Market Segment:
|First North STO / 8
|Tick size Table:
|Other Equities / 227
|Mic Code:
|FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.
For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08 4638000.
