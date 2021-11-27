Litespeed Racing launches world’s lightest carbon fiber wheel

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Litespeed Racing, SEMA award winning wheel manufacture from Orange County California has released its all new full carbon fiber wheel, the “Carbon One” at the Los Angeles International Auto Show this week.

The revolutionary Carbon One wheel weighs in at a feather light 14.2 pounds for 20X9.5 inch, making it the lightest 20 inch wheel in the world. The secret to its ultra lightweight is in its manufacturing process. Not all carbon fiber products are manufactured in the same way. Litespeed Racing chose the lightest, strongest and most expensive manufacturing technique, which is normally reserved for aerospace and military grade carbon fiber components. The Carbon One wheel is made from prepreg, “dry” carbon fiber and is cured under extreme heat and pressure inside of an Autoclave. The prepreg “dry” process is different from standard carbon fiber which is made by applying a wet resin to the raw carbon fiber sheet. This dry process is much more precise and is very strong, which allows for lighter and stronger carbon fiber parts, that can also withstand higher temperatures.

Lightweight wheels have many advantages, from improving acceleration, braking and handling to even improving fuel efficiency. Professional race car driver Scott Birdsall recently used Litespeed Racing wheels on his world record setting Pikes Peak race. Birdsall commented “These Litespeed Racing wheels are the lightest that I have every held”. In addition to being lightweight, the carbon fiber construction also makes the wheels very stiff. 3rd party testing has found the Carbon One wheel to be the stiffest wheel that they have ever tested. But Litespeed Racing wheels are not only for race cars. Street driven cars can benefit from them too. They have been tested according to VIA and SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) protocols, which includes testing that simulates a wheel being hit by another car and a test that simulates hitting a large pothole.

About Litespeed Racing

Litespeed Racing is an automotive accessory manufacture founded in 2006, which specializes in ultra lightweight wheels for both streetcars and race cars. Its wheels have been used on both streetcars and a number of record setting, and class winning racecars. For more information on the Carbon One wheel, or any of Litespeed Racing’s wheels, please visit their website, or social media pages (Instagram/ Facebook : Litespeedracing).

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/litespeed-racing-launches-world-s-lightest-carbon-fiber-wheel.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Litespeed Racing Media Name: Patrick Warren Media Phone: 3109952127 Media Email: patrick@litespeedracing.com