Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Litespeed Racing launches world’s lightest carbon fiber wheel

Litespeed Racing launches world’s lightest carbon fiber wheel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Litespeed Racing launches world's lightest carbon fiber wheel

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Litespeed Racing, SEMA award winning wheel manufacture from Orange County California has released its all new full carbon fiber wheel, the “Carbon One” at the Los Angeles International Auto Show this week. 

The revolutionary Carbon One wheel weighs in at a feather light 14.2 pounds for 20X9.5 inch, making it the lightest 20 inch wheel in the world. The secret to its ultra lightweight is in its manufacturing process. Not all carbon fiber products are manufactured in the same way. Litespeed Racing chose the lightest, strongest and most expensive manufacturing technique, which is normally reserved for aerospace and military grade carbon fiber components.  The Carbon One wheel is made from prepreg, “dry” carbon fiber and is cured under extreme heat and pressure inside of an Autoclave. The prepreg “dry” process is different from standard carbon fiber which is made by applying a wet resin to the raw carbon fiber sheet. This dry process is much more precise and is very strong, which allows for lighter and stronger carbon fiber parts, that can also withstand higher temperatures. 

Lightweight wheels have many advantages, from improving acceleration, braking and handling to even improving fuel efficiency. Professional race car driver Scott Birdsall recently used Litespeed Racing wheels on his world record setting Pikes Peak race. Birdsall commented “These Litespeed Racing wheels are the lightest that I have every held”. In addition to being lightweight, the carbon fiber construction also makes the wheels very stiff. 3rd party testing has found the Carbon One wheel to be the stiffest wheel that they have ever tested. But Litespeed Racing wheels are not only for race cars.  Street driven cars can benefit from them too. They have been tested according to VIA and SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) protocols, which includes testing that simulates a wheel being hit by another car and a test that simulates hitting a large pothole. 

About Litespeed Racing

Litespeed Racing is an automotive accessory manufacture founded in 2006, which specializes in ultra lightweight wheels for both streetcars and race cars. Its wheels have been used on both streetcars and a number of record setting, and class winning racecars. For more information on the Carbon One wheel, or any of Litespeed Racing’s wheels, please visit their website, or social media pages (Instagram/ Facebook :  Litespeedracing).

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/litespeed-racing-launches-world-s-lightest-carbon-fiber-wheel.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Litespeed Racing
Media Name: Patrick Warren
Media Phone: 3109952127
Media Email: patrick@litespeedracing.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.