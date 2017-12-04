Lithium Exploration Group Distributes December 2017 Letter to Shareholders

PHOENIX, Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lithium Exploration Group Inc. (OTCPINK:LEXG) CEO Alex Walsh updates shareholders on company activities.

Dear Shareholders,

We have two main focuses in the month of December as we finish out 2017:

To assist in the closing of the White Top acquisition before year end.

To complete internal evaluation of the Korean patent portfolio.

A few weeks ago, our partners at White Top reached an agreement with an investment group to fund the acquisition of the field in Louisiana and to provide some additional funding for initial drilling opportunities and the operational transition. The final legal agreements are still in process and the goal today is to have the funding complete in the next few weeks, which will allow the acquisition of the field to be complete before the year end.

The seismic data continues to be processed. We have hired an independent team to collaborate with the geophysical team at White Top and a seismic contractor to both assist and provide a third-party report on the findings regarding the potential size and scope of all aspects of future development opportunities. Discussions internally are ranging from five to 20 million BOE (barrels of oil equivalent) yet to be extracted from this field. All interested parties (including myself) will be meeting in Houston during the week of December 10 to discuss the findings and next steps.

One of the most exciting developments of the early processing is that there is clear data down to 17,000 feet below the surface. This gives the geophysical consultants a high degree of confidence that they will be able to identify targets in the Hackberry (10,000-12,000 ft.) and the Yegua (12,000-14,000 ft.). These two horizons could generate significant proven reserves above and beyond what we had initially targeted.

We continue to evaluate market opportunities all over the globe for the lithium battery patents we have an option to purchase. Ultimately it comes down to online penetration, then manufacturing execution. I am confident that the contractors we are working with externally will be able to give me a good execution plan. I also plan to travel to China to tour the manufacturing facility where the initial batch of product was made before we complete the acquisition, just to make sure everything is as it should be.

The SonCav team continues to work on their demonstration testing. We should have a lot of information to fill you in on in the coming weeks, and I plan to meet with their team in Houston with some prospective customers the week of December 10 when I am there for our seismic review.

Happy holidays to all our shareholders and followers. We will have a new trading price as of December 18 and, hopefully, a more robust market with a lot of great news to come.

Sincerely,

Alex Walsh

CEO

Lithium Exploration Group

