The continuous advancement and development of rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, and electric vehicles are driving the demand, resulting in the growth of the lithium market. Furthermore, the market’s expansion has been impacted by the rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles and energy storage systems.

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Lithium market had a value of USD 5.2 billion in 2022, and it is projected to increase by approximately USD 12.0 billion from 2023 to 2032, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This market is expected to record the highest CAGR among other markets. The rising number of electric vehicles and the electrification of vehicles is resulting in the rising demand for Lithium-ion Batteries and thus eventually driving the growth of the market globally.

The automotive application is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, which is mainly driven by the regulations imposed by the government regarding carbon emissions from vehicles. This eventually shifted the interest of the manufacturer towards producing EVs, which resulted in a rise in the demand for products related to Lithium. An additional booster to the market’s growth is the subsidies that the government is giving EVs.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Lithium Market sample report at https://market.us/report/lithium-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Product Outlook, the Carbonate Product segment generated the highest revenue in the Global Lithium Market share in 2022.

generated the highest revenue in the Global Lithium Market share in 2022. By Application, the Consumer Electronic segment dominates the market and will grow significantly from 2023 to 2032.

the market and will grow significantly from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, Asia-Pacific Region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38.8 %.

Region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of %. North-America Region held the second position in revenue share in 2022.

The demand for lithium-ion products is rising by the continuous increase in the advancement and development of rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, and EVs driven by the growth in the lithium-ion battery market. The rise in the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles and energy storage systems has greatly impacted the growth of the market. The key trend is the rising investments in Lithium mining and related technologies. Lithium mining is experiencing rapid growth as the demand for its battery application increases.

Factors affecting the growth of the Lithium industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Lithium industry. Some of these factors include:

Reduction in the cost of the batteries: The reduction in the cost of Lithium-Ion batteries will likely drive the growth of the Lithium market globally.

The reduction in the cost of Lithium-Ion batteries will likely drive the growth of the Lithium market globally. Adoption of Electric Vehicles: The increase in the adoption of Electric vehicles will likely drive the growth of the market globally.

The increase in the adoption of Electric vehicles will likely drive the growth of the market globally. Concern about global emission: The rise in pollution and the increased concern about the emission will result in people adopting the electric vehicle, eventually driving the growth of Lithium globally.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/lithium-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Lithium Market

Increased demand for the product has eventually driven the growth in the Lithium market. Lithium-ion batteries are an essential component to keep the environment clean. In the Tesla Model S, around 12 kilograms of lithium is present, whereas the grid storage solutions can balance renewable energy. Batteries developed by IBM are free of cobalt, nickel, and various heavy metals, which helps avoid the environmental and humanitarian issues related to Lithium-ion technology. In terms of stability, safety, cost, life, and energy density, Electric vehicle manufacturing companies are continuously changing their preferences which is depending on the cathode characteristics. Electric vehicles are promoted as a source of efficient transportation choice based on the Life-cycle, as they emit less GHG than conventional vehicles.

Market Growth

The government imposed strict regulations that can limit the widespread use of ICE automobile engines and reduce carbon emissions, which are the major key driver for the growth of the lithium market. Due to the rise in the levels of carbon emissions in the atmosphere, lithium batteries are the advantages to be considered to eliminate pollution. Customers’ preferences have shifted toward emission techniques in recent years that are both more energy efficient and better for the environment due to the availability of pollution-efficient batteries and other applications. The government schemes for EV subsidies and additional booster technologies are the main drivers for the Lithium market growth.

Regional Analysis

The market in North America is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecasted period. Most people are adopting cleaner energy sources due to stringent regulations, which drive market growth in the region. The use of geothermal, wind, solar, and other environmentally friendly and sustainable energy sources is encouraged by several schemes and funding programs arranged by the Environmental Protection Agency, also called EPA. The rising popularity and the adoption of solar panels enhance the rising demand for energy storage cells and batteries. The aerospace industry is electrifying helicopters, satellites, and aircraft with the help of Lithium-ion batteries. Product demand will rise as the adoption of Li-ion batteries increases more widely in space applications. Due to widespread product usage in the industrial and commercial sectors of power, chemical, consumer electronics, general manufacturing, industrial, and others, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest global market share. The rapid development of the Asia Pacific region is seen due to different government initiatives and the increase in foreign investments in the global industrial sector. The simple availability of raw materials is one of the things that is thought to support the lithium market’s expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies like SQM S.A., Albemarle, Avalon Advanced Materials, FMC Corporation, and others are major key players in the global lithium market. To gain a competitive edge in the market, businesses are engaged in new product launches, capacity expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships. In addition, manufacturers are concentrating on research and development trends in order to produce batteries with high-efficiency performance and develop new ones.

Recent Development of the Lithium Market

Ganfeng Lithium announced in June 2021 that it would increase its annual production of Li2CO3 by 600,000 tons equivalent due to the demand for the product used in electric vehicle batteries.

GBRacing introduced its new zero-e sustainability truck with MG Li-Ion Batteries in June 2020. Solar power technology and MG LIB will power the trucks entirely.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 5.2 billion Market Size (2032) USD 12 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.9% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 38.8% North America Revenue Share 30.1% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The automotive industry’s rise in evolution over the last few years, along with technological advancement, will greatly impact the growth of the Lithium market. For the replacement of the conventional traveling ways with the advancement in technologies, the Electric Vehicles are specially designed which have low maintenance, smoother drive, low carbon emission, reduced sound of the engine, and high fuel economy. Electric vehicles help reduce air pollution in high populate areas and GHG emissions. The rise aids the electric vehicle market’s growth in demand for low-emission, high-performance, and fuel-efficient vehicles manufactured following government regulations towards vehicle emissions. These are the main factors to drive the growth of the Lithium market globally.

Market Restraints

Due to pollution and water depletion, there is a social and environmental impact from Lithium extraction. Also, toxic chemicals are required to process Lithium. Due to this, the release of such toxic can harm the ecosystem, communities, and food production through Air emissions, spills, or leaching. Air pollution and soil are damaged due to the extraction of Lithium. Locals claimed in Argentina that the operation of the Li extraction had contaminated the streams used by livestock and humans. Also, there is a rising concern regarding the recycling of the product. The product’s recycling scope is very low as the material is highly flammable, reactive, and toxic.

Market Opportunities

The supply chain disruption due to the rising demand from APAC and SA, which are the lithium and other raw materials sources, will be experienced by the lithium Battery manufacturer. The production and development of the battery are crucial for the automotive industries in the U.S., which will dominate globally. Most lithium-ion cells manufactured are from the U.S., China, and Europe. The Biggest Opportunity for lithium-ion battery manufacturers is the electric vehicles, and the upcoming models of electric vehicles are planning to hit the market.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=14897

Report Segmentation of the Lithium Market

Product Outlook Insight

By Product Outlook, the carbonate product segment holds the maximum market share globally and dominates the growth of the market. Stable inorganic, which is used to form other compounds such as LiOH and can also form pure metal, is called Lithium Carbonate. For the treatment of Bipolar disorder, Carbonates products are used. The compound has several applications in the construction sector for waterproofing slurries and can be used as an adhesive in batteries. Many automotive manufacturers are trying to adopt LiOH battery manufacturing which is expected to drive the market’s growth globally.

Application Insight

By Application, the consumer electronics segment holds the largest market share of the market growth globally and is expected to register the highest CAGR for the forecasted period. The segment’s growth rises as the sales of electronic devices which use Li-ion batteries rise. The market’s growth is mainly driven by characteristics such as large energy storage, low weights, and small size, thus positively impacting the market’s growth. Rechargeable lithium-polymer cells are used in laptops, cell phones, toys, etc. Graphite, lithium, and cobalt are the critical materials from which these batteries are manufactured, which need to be handled safely and with precautions.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/lithium-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Carbonates

Hydroxide

Others

By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage

Medical

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

FMC Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

SQM S.A.

Tianqi Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp.

LSC Lithium Corporation

American Lithium Corp.

Livent Corp.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Sayona Mining Limited

Other Key Players

Browse More Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Battery Market was valued at USD 50.5 Billion in 2022. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.5%. It is expected to reach USD 500 billion in the forecast period.

Lithium Ion Battery Market was valued at USD 59.8 billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 307.8 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.3%.

Rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market in 2021 was USD 133,410 million. It is forecast to grow at a 6.45% CAGR from 2022-2032.

UPS Services Market was valued at USD 7.82 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 12.02 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.39%.

Acetone Market size is expected to be worth around USD 8.3 Billion by 2032 from USD 5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Hydrochloric Acid Market is valued at USD 1025 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2216 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us