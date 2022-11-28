The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Lithotripsy Device Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Lithotripsy Device Market ” By Type (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices), By Application (Kidney Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Ureteral Stones, Bile Duct Stones), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Lithotripsy Device Market size was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Lithotripsy Device Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Lithotripsy Device Market Overview

Lithotripsy is a medical procedure that uses shock waves or a laser to dissolve stones in the kidney, gallbladder, or ureter. There are two different types of lithotripsy: intracorporeal lithotripsy and extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL). The high energy high waves used in lithotripsy are transmitted through the body until they reach urolithiasis. The development of stones in the urethra, kidney, or bladder is known as urolithiasis. The stones are broken down into very small pieces by these high energy shock waves, making them easy to pass through the urinary system. The ESWL is the type of lithotripsy that is most frequently used outside the body. It doesn’t require an open procedure and is non-invasive. This quick procedure only takes 45 minutes.

An increasing number of kidney stones is the major factor expected to stir up the growth of the lithotripsy device market. Besides, favorable reimbursement for lithotripsy procedures and an increase in awareness about kidney health are expected to bolster the global market. Moreover, growing elderly population, technological advancements, and an inclination toward minimally invasive procedures are likely to propel the market across the globe. However, the availability of alternative treatments for stone removal and the adverse effects such as necrosis of vascular wall, intra-abdominal bleeding, and blood tissue damage are some factors, expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Players

The “Global Lithotripsy Device Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Boston Scientific, Olympus America, Dornier Medtech, DirexGroup, Siemens AG, Medispec, Richard Wolf, Storz Medical AG, Walz Elektronik, and Novamedtek.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Lithotripsy Device Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Lithotripsy Device Market, by Product Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices Laser Lithotripsy Devices Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices Others

Lithotripsy Device Market, by Application Kidney Stones Pancreatic Stones Ureteral Stones Bile Duct Stones

Lithotripsy Device Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



