Rising Incidence of Urolithiasis Problems is Leading to Increased Demand for Lithotripsy Devices

Rockville , March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global lithotripsy device market is estimated to be US$ 1,009.3 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at an average clip with a 4.3% CAGR through 2034. Demand for lithotripsy devices is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,542.8 million by 2034.

People afflicted with urolithiasis problems are increasing, necessitating the use of treatments that deal with such problems. Lithotripsy is one such treatment that is seeing progress in demand due to the number of people having issues related to kidney stones, urinary tracts, and more. As a result, the market for lithotripsy devices is getting propelled.

The growing trend in the healthcare sector is non-invasive procedures. Patients prefer procedures that minimize their discomfort as well as ones that do not see them spend a prolonged amount of time in hospitals. The treatment method is receiving a boost, with lithotripsy being a non-invasive procedure. Thus, the winds are positive for the lithotripsy device market.

However, the market also has to contend with significant problems in the future. Many patients and doctors are content with traditional methods to root out stones in the body, whether they be medication or surgeries. There are also alternative forms of treatment to lithotripsy, such as ureteroscopy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy. The side effects of lithotripsy, such as bleeding around the kidney and scarring, also make people hesitant about undertaking the procedure, further limiting the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,542.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

“Industry experts are coming up with innovative techniques such as microbubble lithotripsy to reduce the side effects and optimize treatment procedures. Thus, technological advancement to minimize surgical procedure seems to be the way for promising market growth.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global lithotripsy device market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

The North American lithotripsy device market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The lithotripsy device industry is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% in Mexico over the forecast period.

The lithotripsy device industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034.

Based on product type, extracorporeal lithotripsy devices lead the market, with an expected market share of 71.4% in 2024.

Launching of Novel Devices is Seen as the Key for Market Players to Stand Out

The market for lithotripsy devices is competitive, with room to play for both multinational giants and local players. The development of devices with novel forms of treatment is helping market players distinguish themselves from their competitors. Some prominent companies in the market are Richard Wolf GmbH, MedTech, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Olympus Corporation.

In a study presented in May 2023, it was pointed out that Break Wave Lithotripsy, a handheld device requiring minimum amounts of anesthetic administration, offered positive test results.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Sonomotion, a United States-based medical device startup, launched the Break Wave and Stone Clear Lithotripsy devices. These handheld devices use low ultrasound waves to fragment kidney stones.

In October 2023, Amplitude Vascular Systems announced the launch of a peripheral intravascular lithotripsy system called Pulse in 2024. The system is focused on treating intravascular disease.

