felene vodka
Litify Implements In-House Legal Platform for Acceptance Insurance in Record Time – Leverages Its Salesforce Experience to Maximum Benefit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Acceptance Insurance, a leading P&C insurer, Realizes Rapid Benefits via 90-Day Implementation Cycle

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Litify, the legal management system built on Salesforce.com, proudly announces that Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) has not only selected the Litify platform but has achieved full Go-Live in 90 Days.  

As a leading Property and Casualty Insurance organization with thousands of staff and hundreds of supporting agents, the Acceptance In-House Legal department handles a large volume of work. In order to enhance its ability to process its current workload while preparing for additional demands on the department, Acceptance Insurance recognized that its existing dedication to the Salesforce application could be extended to help it achieve its goals, bringing in Litify for this purpose.  

As a result, Litify is helping Acceptance build operational excellence by upgrading key legal department processes with greater automation, including Legal Service Requests, Document Management, Workflow and Reporting.

“We are pleased by Litify’s ability to achieve such a rapid Go-Live cycle. Litify has already demonstrated its value. The platform has quickly allowed our group, in real time, to prioritize and manage our valuable department resources for the benefit of our internal business partners, as well as the customers and communities served by Acceptance,” said Sarannah McMurtry, Senior Vice President & General Counsel.

Litify’s product suite offers increased visibility into an organization’s legal processes and allows attorneys, management and support staff to improve its oversight of each matter. By leveraging Salesforce’s best-in-class reporting and dashboarding engine, Litify is enabling Acceptance to manage staff workloads, keep real-time records of all legal matters handled by the in-house department and prioritize mission-critical matters as directed by management and its internal business clients.   

“The speed and success of this implementation validates our long-standing belief that the Litify Platform built on Salesforce is a game-changer for in-house legal departments, and Acceptance will continue to be a partner who supports our commitment to the insurance vertical,” said Terry Dohrmann, Litify’s Co-Founder. 

About First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX: FACO)

We own and operate “Acceptance Insurance,” an insurance agency headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that sells insurance and related products underwritten and serviced by our own insurance companies (known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group) and through third-party carriers for which we receive a commission. Our operations generate revenue from sales in 17 states and from underwriting our own insurance company products in 15 of these states. 
 
Acceptance Insurance currently leases and operates 339 retail locations staffed with employee-agents. In addition to our retail locations, we are able to complete sales over the phone through employee-agents in our call center or through our consumer-based website and mobile platform. On a limited basis, we also sell our products through selected retail locations operated by independent agents.
 
Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.acceptance.com.
 
About Litify

Founded in late 2016, Litify’s mission is to transform how legal services are rendered through integrative, intuitive technology. The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, intake management, and client communications while providing data-driven insights that help law firms, in-house legal departments, government agencies, and nonprofits scale and improve their financial performance. Built on Salesforce.com, Litify is a secure, extensible, and rapidly evolving platform. Earlier this year, Litify was named by LawFuel, the Industry-Leading Legal Publication, as #1 in Practice Management Software for Law Firms, In-House Counsel, Government Entities, and Nonprofits. Visit www.litify.com and sign up for a demo to learn more.
 
