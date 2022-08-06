“Little Bangladesh” is Declared in NYC, Zahid F. Sarder Saddi and US House Representatives of New York Revel in Community Win

“Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, an influential civil society leader and community activist advocating for the people of Bangladesh, thanked US House Representatives of New York Meeks, Jeffries, Clark, and Meng for their support to the Bangladeshi community, culminating in renaming the streets from MacDonald and Church in Brooklyn, New York, ‘Little Bangladesh.’”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bangladeshi businesses in New York City have enjoyed a wave of popularity. The prominence of the community and culture is solidified in a newly approved bill renaming MacDonald to Church in Brooklyn, “Little Bangladesh.”

Photo: US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries with Bangladeshi Community Leader and former Bangladesh Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi.

Bangladeshi Activist Zahid F. Sarder Saddi publicly voiced appreciation for Representatives Gregory Meeks, Hakeem Jeffries, Yvette Clarke, and Grace Meng for their support and passion in providing care for the Bangladeshi Community.

On Thursday, July 14th the New York City Council approved the bill, renaming MacDonald to Church in Brooklyn, “Little Bangladesh.” The Bangladeshi community has been instrumental in shaping New York City as a whole, and the rename is an effort to reflect that. Support of New York House Representatives from the 5th, 6th, 8th, and 9th districts has proven indisposable in the drive needed to accomplish the win.

US House Representative Gregory Meeks of New York’s 5th Congressional District upholds consistent support of Bangladeshi people both domestically and overseas. As Chairman of the Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Meeks has shown strong support of human rights for the community worldwide. Rep. Meeks has also shown consistent support for the Bangladeshi community in New York City, even attending many community events such as the Bangladeshi Independence Day celebrations.

Photo: US Congressman Jeffries Rejoices with Bangladeshi People Amidst Community Win.

Representative of New York’s 8th Congressional District, Hakeem Jeffries, also has spoken about the Bangladeshi community’s important role in New York City, and has attended community events for many holiday celebrations. Rep. Jeffries says that he is proud to represent the Bangladeshi-American community of New York City.

Rep. Yvette Clark has similarly been a strong advocate for the Bangladeshi people in her work representing New York’s 9th Congressional District. Rep. Clark has advocated for offering greater human rights and humanitarian support, specifically when a historic cyclone hit Bangladesh and India in 2017.

Photo: Bangladeshi Community Leader and former Bangladesh Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi with US Congresswoman Yvette Clark.

Representative of New York’s 6th Congressional District, Grace Meng, has a track record of supporting the Bangladeshi community both in the United States and overseas, advocating for the minority Hindu community of Bangladesh as well as Bangladeshi people at large.

According to a recent study, 40% of New York City taxi drivers hail from South Asia, including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Prior to the pandemic, Asians in New York City owned 23% of all businesses. Bangladeshi New Yorkers by these accounts make a significant contribution to the city economically.

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi also thanks US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), Mayor Eric Adams, and the New York City Council for their unflinching support of the Bangladeshi community.

“This initiative is a celebration of the many contributions made by the Bangladeshi community in New York City,” says Bangladeshi Community Leader Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, Foreign Advisor to the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia.

Photo: Bangladeshi-American Community Supporters Rejoice as Little Bangladesh is Declared in NYC.

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has been involved in the Bangladeshi-American Community for over 25 years. He is an influential civil society leader that receives consistent praise for his efforts in playing a major role in drumming up support and facilitating action to carry the voice of Bangladeshi-Americans to lawmakers.

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has taken action on the behalf of Bangladeshi community members worldwide. He has done work during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the Bangladeshi community in its efforts to open numerous vaccine clinics to guarantee access for many people who may have otherwise not received vaccines. Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has spoken out against human rights abuses when he addressed the UN earlier this year, as well as speaking with US congress, and other governmental bodies. Working closely with smaller bodies as well, such as New York City Council and the mayor’s office, to ensure the well-being of the Bangladeshi-American community.

Photo: Bangladeshi Community Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi.

On the importance of culture to the Bangladeshi community of New York City, Zahid F. Sarder Saddi says, “As a society, we’re dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Bangladesh for people who have emigrated from Bangladesh, but still wish to keep the history, traditions, and culture of their home country alive.”

From providing taxi services to newsstands, from small businesses to doctors, the Bangladeshi community makes crucial contributions to New York City’s economy and culture. At every corner of NYC business, the medical sector, and even occupying a third of the NYPD’s traffic division, this community provides essential support to its city.

Community leaders like Zahid F. Sarder Saddi continue their work to ensure the voices of the growing community of Bangladeshis living in the United States are heard.

About:

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi is an influential civil society leader, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He helps Bangladeshi expatriates assimilate into life in the United States while also preserving their own values and traditions. Zahid F. Sarder Saddi works with several organizations, and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world.

To learn more about Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, please visit www.ZahidFSarderSaddi.com or reach out to Zahid F. Sarder Saddi at info@zahidfsardersaddi.com

CONTACT: Zahid F. Sarder Saddi info@zahidfsardersaddi.com