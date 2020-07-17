Little Kids Rock Announces First Ever Virtual Benefit 

In celebration of the organization bringing free music lessons to over 1,000,000 students, Wiz Khalifa, Joan Jett, Warren Haynes, Elvis Costello and others come together in support of K-12 music education

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National music education nonprofit ​ Little Kids Rock ​ is curating a diverse, multi-genre lineup of singers, songwriters, and musical talent to perform alongside Little Kids Rock students. This year’s celebration, themed “Music Will Bring Us Together,” is presented by Hot Topic Foundation and marks the organization’s first-ever virtual benefit, which is usually held exclusively in New York.

With the global pandemic and the racial justice movement taking place, the need for an expressive and creative outlet like music has been illuminated even more. This benefit and its special guests will celebrate their common passion of ensuring that more kids have access to the myriad opportunities that come with making music. Tickets are available at ​ www.littlekidsrock.org/benefit/sponsorships/ ​.

WHAT: ​Little Kids Rock​ ​Virtual Benefit “Music Will Bring Us Together”

WHEN: ​Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. WCT

WHO: Elvis Costello​, ​Liberty DeVitto,​ DNMO​ , ​Sam Feldt​ , ​Warren Haynes​ , ​Christone “KINGFISH,” Ingram​, ​Joan Jett​, ​Wiz Khalifa​, ​Phil Lesh​, ​Darlene Love​, ​Steve Miller​, ​Modern Machines​, Keb’ Mo’​, Graham Nash​, ​Jon Secada​, ​Zeke Thomas​, ​Jesse Colin Young​, TV Host, ​Judy Ho, Ph.D.​ and Celebrity Chef, ​Jeff Mauro​. Benefit Co-Chairs: ​Richard Foos, Founder, Rhino Records and Shout!​ Factory; ​Craig Kallman​, CEO, Atlantic Records; ​Stefani Scamardo​, Founder, Hard Head Management.

WHERE:​ Remote, wherever you are!

WHY: ​At the core of the organization’s mission is their work to increase equity in music education, amplify the voices of this country’s kids, and bring culturally relevant music into our schools.

CONTACT​: Michelle Shen, Little Kids Rock, ​ [email protected]

About Little Kids Rock

Little Kids Rock transforms lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in our schools. Our network of thousands of K-12 teachers across 43 states lead a national movement that brings innovative and inclusive music education to students.

Using genres including rock, pop, Latin, and rap, our program empowers teachers to build music programs as diverse as the kids they serve. Our students see themselves reflected in their classes, which strengthens their connection to their school, their peers, and their community. Little Kids Rock also donates necessary instruments, and curriculum, meeting a key need of many school music programs. The world of music expands through innovation. We ensure that music education does as well.

More than 550,000 kids currently participate in Little Kids Rock programs nationwide. Since 2002, the organization has reached more than 1,000,000 students with highly inclusive and culturally relevant music education.

