An international organization that develops model codes and standards for new construction is quietly preparing an energy conservation code that opponents argue is a backdoor climate initiative and will lead to higher home prices.
The International Code Council (ICC) — a Washington, D.C.-based group that regularly issues more than a dozen codes regulating new construction and impacting billions of people worldwide — is expected to finalize its 2024 International Energy Conservation Cod
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Little-known international NGO finalizing building code forcing US homes to be green - March 15, 2024
- Cori Bush is shaping up to be most vulnerable ‘Squad’ member this election cycle - March 15, 2024
- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he won’t support recently passed budget that includes tax hike - March 14, 2024