ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Livanta LLC (“Livanta”) has announced that it has successfully achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration Development (CMMI-DEV) V2.0 Maturity Level 3 certification.

Livanta has maintained Level 3 status since October 2018 and will retain that status through September 2025. However, this year’s certification represents adherence to higher standards and alignment with the V2.0 capability and maturity model. Certification with the V2.0 model, available since January 2019, provides specific content for key software practices such as Agile/Scrum development, continuous integration, secure coding, and increased focus on organizational performance.

This achievement, along with its certification to the globally recognized International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001:2015) standard, demonstrates Livanta’s continued commitment to its customers and dedication to providing software products developed according to rigorous industry standards and best practices.

Livanta Chief Technology Officer Randall Severy stated, “Livanta develops and leverages advanced technology to move the needle in healthcare to improve the patient journey from prevention to recovery.” Severy continued, “Maximizing the impact of that technology requires effective and efficient software development processes. Retaining the CMMI-DEV Level 3 status is critical in delivering our technology solutions and services.”

Achievement of Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV 2.0 is a significant milestone in Livanta’s ongoing quest for continuous improvement. Livanta views CMMI-DEV V2.0 as a key business differentiator that drives customer satisfaction and sets it apart in its highly competitive business environment. Livanta is committed to delivering performance excellence across its operations to benefit its customers, business partners, and employees.

CMMI is a process framework that enables organizations to measure, build, and improve their capabilities, thereby improving overall performance. The CMMI Institute’s maturity levels are recognized as indicators of a company’s ability to deliver products and services reliably and efficiently. According to the CMMI Institute, organizations achieving CMMI Maturity Level 3 status have documented performance improvements in cost, schedule, quality, customer satisfaction, and return on investment. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV validates that Livanta has well-defined, institutionalized, and effective organizational standards for project management, product development, service delivery, and quality assurance. The Level 3 ratings broaden the scope of contracts for which the company can bid.

About Livanta LLC

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. Livanta’s success lies in its team of knowledgeable professionals committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional Information Technology (IT) solutions and data analytics.

