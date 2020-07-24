Breaking News
Livanta Quality Improvement Organization Featured on Medicare Moment Radio Segment

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Livanta was recently featured on WMKV-FM radio show “Medicare Moment,” highlighting the work the organization performs to protect the rights of Medicare beneficiaries to receive quality care and to provide advocacy services to address healthcare quality concerns.

During the 20-minute segment, Livanta Director of Communications Leasa Novak, MS, LNHA, LPN, BCC described Livanta’s mission as a Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care – Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) and Livanta’s role in supporting Medicare patients and their families in 27 U.S. states and territories. The following topics were covered during the radio show:

  • Case review for termination of service and discharge appeals;
  • Case review for quality of care complaints;
  • Immediate advocacy, which offers real-time assistance to correct misunderstandings, delays, and other issues involving medical services;
  • Livanta’s Medicare Helpline Number for Ohio; and
  • Information on how to access the LivantaCares smartphone app and Livanta’s social media pages.

To learn more about Livanta’s services, which are available at no charge, visit https://www.LivantaQIO.com.

Originally airing on July 2, 2020 to listeners in the Greater Cincinnati area, the segment is available for a limited time as a podcast at https://streamdb3web.securenetsystems.net/cirrusencore/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WMKVFM&onDemandAutoStart=true.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization for Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 12-SOW-MD-2020-QIOBFCC-CP71.

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics. 

Susan Boswell
[email protected]

