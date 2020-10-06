Livanta Quality Improvement Organization Innovates to Support Healthcare Providers

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Livanta recently rolled out innovative technological solutions to assist healthcare providers in attaining compliance with new Medicare regulations. A Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Fiscal Year 2021 Final Rule, in part, requires providers to submit medical records to the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care – Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) in an electronic format.

Taking effect October 1, 2020, the electronic submission of medical records to the BFCC-QIO for statutorily required Medicare case review is a significant advancement over the previous reliance on faxed transmissions. While many healthcare providers use electronic medical records (EMRs), many EMRs lack the native ability to transmit records directly to external entities.

As the BFCC-QIO for 27 states and U.S. territories, Livanta offers two new methods for securely transmitting files. Using the Direct Secure Messaging (DSM) platform, providers can now transmit files electronically to Livanta through their existing EMR. The second option, Livanta’s File Transfer (e-LiFT) portal, is a new online platform for receiving medical records from healthcare providers in an electronic format. This portal allows healthcare providers to upload medical records and other documentation directly to Livanta’s case review system.

“Livanta has taken momentous steps toward the federal government’s interoperability goals for healthcare providers,” said Lance Coss, Executive Director for Livanta’s BFCC-QIO program. Noting that interoperability of EMRs is a pressing goal of the CMS, Mr. Coss added that Livanta’s solutions address that goal. “We also wanted to make it convenient for healthcare providers and give them some flexibility for meeting this new requirement.”

To learn more about Livanta’s innovative solutions to address the CMS Final Rule, visit https://livantaqio.com/en/provider/Final_Rule.

