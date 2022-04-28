Livanta Wins Award for Caregiver Social Media Toolkit #MyRoleCounts

Livanta logo Livanta logo

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Livanta LLC (“Livanta”) has announced that it received two AVA Digital Awards in the 2022 competition for communication professionals. One of these awards was AVA Digital’s highest honor, a platinum award, for Livanta’s new social media toolkit, #MyRoleCounts. AVA Digital also recognized Livanta for excellence in its communications products last year.

To improve public awareness of family caregivers and empower caregivers of Medicare beneficiaries to use the resources available to them, Livanta created the #MyRoleCounts social media toolkit. The toolkit enables partners and stakeholders to assist in raising awareness of family caregivers by providing a ready-to-use social media campaign.

In creating the toolkit, Livanta considered the RAISE Family Caregiving Advisory Council’s “Initial Report to Congress.” That report notes that many individuals who provide care for a relative or other person may not self-identify as a caregiver and, therefore, may not be aware of available resources. The report noted that a lack of self-identification leads to inaccurate or incomplete research, making it hard for policymakers to understand caregivers’ needs.

With eye-catching graphics, recommended posts, and a unique hashtag, the toolkit emphasizes various tasks that caregivers may perform, such as delivering groceries, providing transportation, assisting with personal care, or helping with household duties. By highlighting a variety of caregiver duties, the toolkit aims to help individuals self-identify as caregivers and directs caregivers to resources and information for additional support. With plain language and cultural competence, the toolkit reaches a wide audience of caregivers.

“Raising awareness about caregivers is especially important as the aging population is growing and caregivers continue to be the backbone of support for Medicare beneficiaries. It is vital for caregivers to realize their role and the resources available,” explained Livanta Executive Director Lance Coss. As a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care – Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO), Livanta’s case review and other services are available to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

AVA Digital Awards recognizes the outstanding achievement in the concept, design, and production of digital communication. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

https://LivantaQIO.com/en/About/Connect

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. Livanta’s success lies in its team of knowledgeable professionals committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional Information Technology (IT) solutions and data analytics.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care – Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) that provides claims review services nationwide and case review services for Medicare Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The contents presented do not necessarily reflect CMS policy. 12-SOW-MD-2021-QIOBFCC-CP186

