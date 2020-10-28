Livanta Wins Highest Honor in 2020 MarCom Awards

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Livanta LLC announced today that the firm has been recognized internationally for excellence in the development of communications products for Medicare patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. Livanta received three MarCom Awards in the 2020 competition for marketing and communication professionals, including its highest honor, a Platinum MarCom Award for the company’s brand journalism series, Voices of Livanta.

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals.

From Volume 1 of the Voices of Livanta series, the article “Country Lessons” tells the poignant story of a family bewildered by the healthcare system and explains how Livanta’s patient advocates were able to help them. Livanta created the Voices of Livanta series to illustrate the types of difficulties faced by Medicare patients and their families and to offer an inside look at how its Immediate Advocacy program helps Medicare beneficiaries resolve problems with their care or services.

“Livanta realizes that communicating effectively with a variety of stakeholder audiences is critical in the work we perform on behalf of our government clients and we are honored to receive these prestigious awards,” said Executive Director Lance Coss. Mr. Coss added, “Patients, families, and caregivers rely on content that reflects their values while providing key information about their healthcare or related services, which is what makes The Voices of Livanta such a powerful series.”

MarCom also recognized Livanta with a Gold MarCom Award for its web video “COVID-19: An Event that Changed Our Lives” and an Honorable Mention for its weekly stakeholder e-journal, The Livanta Compass.

MarCom Awards recognize the outstanding achievement by professionals, across a wide range of industries, who are involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held, government contracting firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD.

