LiVDerm Announces NEW Expanded Programming for SBS & MOPD 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Expanded offerings include complementary webinars, exclusive in-person content, and special encore presentations.

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South Beach Symposium (SBS) has been one of the most highly anticipated dermatology conferences for the latest advances in medical and aesthetic dermatology for the last 20 years. Likewise, the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD) conference is an annual event that represents cutting-edge advances in the discipline of pediatric dermatology.

Now both symposiums, under the LiVDerm parent brand which is committed to leveraging the most relevant platforms for delivering educational programming, we are excited to announce 2022’s SBS & MOPD Expanded, a revolutionary conference format!

This February, attendees can choose whether they’ll come to Miami Beach, Florida, for the exclusive, in-person conferences at the luxurious Loews Miami Beach Hotel, or experience select sessions after the event from home. The full SBS and MOPD meetings will be recorded and available on-demand with CME/CE credits for purchase following the live event.

Plus, take part in the excitement before and after the meetings with even more content; leading up to the event will be a series of can’t-miss webinars to bring the cutting-edge education you can expect from SBS and MOPD live to your home before you go!

SBS & MOPD Expanded is a unique opportunity to access our cutting-edge content delivered in the format that best suits your SCHEDULE. LIFE. PRACTICE. NEEDS.

Visit the LiVDerm website to learn more and REGISTER!

Led by world-renowned experts in medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology, LiVDerm empowers providers to educate, collaborate, and engage. Our mission to boldly advance higher standards of dermatology care is realized through an extensive catalogue of in-person and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students and patients, and much more. With a multipronged approach to mastering the myriad of subspecialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum. Visit the LiVDerm website to learn more.

CONTACT: Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP
LiVDerm
5619970112
amanda@tarsusmedicaleducation.com

