Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LiVDerm Announces Virtual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology and Two-Part 19th Annual South Beach Symposium

LiVDerm Announces Virtual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology and Two-Part 19th Annual South Beach Symposium

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Complimentary Registration Now Available for Virtual Offerings

Boca Raton, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiVDerm Announces Virtual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology and Two-Part 19th Annual South Beach Symposium

LiVDerm is proud to announce a new format for the highly anticipated 19th Annual South Beach Symposium (SBS) conference. The conference will be delivered in two parts:  SBS Part I: The Medical Dermatology Summit (delivered 100% online & available at no cost), and SBS Part II: The Aesthetic Dermatology Summit (delivered live, in-person). In delivering two distinct programs that center on the latest education in dermatology, the 19th Annual South Beach Symposium will provide in-depth educational experiences for practitioners of all specialties and levels of experience across the dermatology spectrum.

On February 4-5, 2021, SBS Part I: The Medical Dermatology Summit will deliver the latest clinical strategies and industry insights directly to practitioners across the country. Topics will include the impact of COVID-19 on the dermatology industry, cutaneous oncology, hair restoration, and much more. Utilizing live-streamed sessions, on-demand content, faculty Q&A, live engagement, interpersonal networking opportunities, attendee gift boxes, and more, the event will optimize all the advantages of virtual education. Similarly, the annual Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Symposium (MOPD) will be delivered February 4-5, fully online and with an expanded 1½ day of educational content. Furthermore, for the first time ever, the entirety of the conference (SBS Part I & MOPD) will be available at no cost. 

SBS Part II: The Aesthetic Dermatology Summit will be held in-person the Fall of 2021 in South Florida, and will center on the most cutting-edge techniques, tools, and industry updates in aesthetic medicine. The conference will cover a broad sphere of topics including cosmetic surgery, plastics, cosmeceuticals, lasers, practice management and much more. With an agenda centered on actionable learning, this meeting will deliver the most cutting-edge education in aesthetic dermatology through numerous interactive opportunities including a hands-on cadaver workshop, numerous live demonstrations, expert Q&A, and more.

In addition to allowing practitioners to participate in a safer and more convenient environment in 2021, the new, two-part program structure will provide expanded, more immersive educational experiences for attendees. With in-depth programming centered on two distinct fields within the dermatology industry, the two-part 19th Annual South Beach Symposium will provide a comprehensive review of the most cutting-edge information across the broad scope of dermatology. 

For more information visit www.livderm.org and/or contact the LiVDerm Educational Team at 561-893-8625.

CONTACT: Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP
LiVDerm
5619970112
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.