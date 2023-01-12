In keeping up with industry trends, LiVDerm’s South Beach Symposium (SBS) 2023 features an incredible faculty lineup alongside brand-new sessions, ensuring another spectacular medical and aesthetic dermatology educational event.

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For 21 years, SBS has been regarded as one of the nation’s most highly relevant and clinically current dermatology meetings. Featuring interactive sessions, novel device demonstrations, live patient injections, specialized workshops, dedicated Q&A sessions, and much more, SBS is a comprehensive educational resource for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, surgeons, and other advanced practice providers.

Set in the heart of Miami Beach, SBS is an exciting learning experience that goes deeper than the surface of skin, delivering a unique blend of medical and aesthetic dermatology education. The deep-rooted recognition of the co-existence of these two aspects of dermatology is what sets SBS apart from the sea of other dermatology conferences and which has allowed it to evolve into the all-encompassing program it is today.

The Co-Chairs of SBS 2023, Michael H. Gold, MD, and David J. Goldberg, MD, JD, who have been with SBS since its inception in 2002, reflect the very nature of this merger, providing both medical and cosmetic dermatology services in their practice. According to Dr. Gold, “For many of my patients, even if they come in for a medical problem, there may be a cosmetic thing down the line or vice versa.”

Each year, the SBS agenda delivers an exciting array of topics covering all the latest industry developments, trends, and treatments to enhance the skills and knowledge of all in attendance, and this year is no exception.

With all the mainstay topics attendees have come to expect and look forward to, SBS 2023 also delivers brand-new topics designed to add even more value to this inspiring event. Attendees can participate in the Cutaneous Oncology Symposium, led by Co-Chair Dr. Goldberg, alongside other top dermatologists, Laura K. Ferris, MD, PhD, Aaron S. Farberg, MD, and Todd E. Schlesinger, MD. The ever-popular live patient facial injections and device demonstration sessions also return, led by LiVDerm’s top-tier aesthetic dermatologists, including Co-Chair, Dr. Gold, Z. Paul Lorenc, MD, Shasa Hu, MD, and many more.

The limited-capacity Hands-On Cadaver Workshop returns, combining applied anatomy knowledge with practical training. Led by expert aesthetic plastic surgeon Z. Paul Lorenc, MD, it covers in-depth anatomy training, including facial dissection and injection techniques, examining placement, managing possible complications and unexpected results, and training in absorbable suture suspension. The intimate nature of this workshop allows participants the opportunity to interact closely with faculty and includes a dedicated Ask Us Anything session, so trainees have the chance to get their questions answered, seek clarification and gain reassurance in their abilities. It’s a unique opportunity for attendees to enhance their knowledge of aesthetic anatomy and learn from the experts the most effective and safe injection techniques for facial and hand rejuvenation.

In addition to these long-standing favorites, SBS 2023 also features brand-new content specifically developed to account for emerging trends, new developments, and identified gaps in patient care. Klint Peebles, MD, a new face to SBS, will lead the Sexual and Gender Diverse Dermatology Summit, a specialized three-hour deep dive into the latest developments and considerations in the care of the sexual and gender-diverse population. The summit also features Matthew D. Mansh, MD, and new SBS speakers, Frances W. Grimstad, MD, MS, and Ronda S. Farah, MD.

Renowned board-certified dermatologist and SBS Planning Committee Member Christopher Bunick, MD. PhD, presents two new sessions. Applications Of Genomics And How It Impacts Patient Care explores the link between cosmetic dermatology and genomics, regenerative medicine and genomic techniques in wound healing, and other insightful areas of consideration. Dr. Bunick will also lead the Boxed Warning Toolkit: What Do Derms Need to Know session, a highly relevant topic discussing boxed warnings, safety concerns, best prescribing practices, and much more.

First-time speakers of SBS, Jennifer L. Hsiao, MD and Alicia J. Little, MD, PhD, will present yet another new addition to the SBS agenda, Women and Dermatologic Disease, during which they highlight specific medical dermatology-related issues seen in female patients.

The 21st annual SBS is sure to be one of the most memorable to date, and attendees can expect to walk away with an enhanced set of skills and industry-specific knowledge they can immediately apply to their day-to-day practice. Furthermore, they are afforded an exclusive opportunity to network with the foremost experts in the field in one of the world’s most vacation-worthy destinations.

