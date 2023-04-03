Incorporation of Microfluidics and 3D Printing Techniques Has Enhanced the Accuracy and Scalability of Live Cell Encapsulation. A rise in demand for regenerative medicine is likely to drive the industry. Drug Delivery Segment is Expected to be the Major Contributor to the Live Cell Encapsulation market

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the current market research conducted by FMI, the global live cell encapsulation market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.97% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 219.06 million. By 2033, the valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 323.33 million.

The live cell encapsulation market has been experiencing growth due to the rising demand for innovative drug delivery systems for the treatment of various diseases. This trend is expected to continue from 2023 to 2033, making it a potential driver for the electrostatic live-cell encapsulation market. As a result, companies in the industry are investing heavily in research and development to create effective and safe electrostatic live cell encapsulation techniques to cater to the increasing demand.

The Following are the Crucial Market Trends as per the FMI Intelligence Team

Development of Novel Therapeutics: The live cell encapsulation market is expanding due to a surge in investments in the development of novel therapeutics and a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases.

Innovative Drug Delivery Systems: The live cell encapsulation market is experiencing significant growth, attributed to the surge in demand for innovative drug delivery systems for treating a wide range of diseases.

Research and Development Activities: The growth is also driven by an increase in research and development activities related to cell encapsulation and rising awareness among the population.

The growth is also driven by an increase in research and development activities related to cell encapsulation and rising awareness among the population. Use of Live Cell Encapsulation in Various Activities: The market is expected to continue expanding due to the widespread use of live cell encapsulation in probiotics, cell transplantation, and drug delivery.

Challenging Aspects:

The growth of the live cell encapsulation market is being hindered by various factors such as the scarcity of high-quality raw materials, adoption of alternative cell therapies, and increasing manufacturing costs. These challenges have resulted in a slowdown in the market’s growth despite the increasing demand for innovative drug delivery systems and the wide application of live cell encapsulation in various fields.

Here are Some Key Takeaways Regarding the Live Cell Encapsulation Market:

The live cell encapsulation market is growing due to the increasing demand for innovative drug delivery systems for treating various diseases.

Research and development activities related to cell encapsulation and rising awareness about the role of cell encapsulation in treating chronic diseases are also driving the market.

The growth of the market is being hindered by challenges such as scarcity of high-quality raw materials, adoption of alternative cell therapies, and increasing manufacturing costs.

The significant growth of the alginate market can be attributed to several factors, including the high permeability of alginate, its ability to create uniform cellular structures, and its high mechanical stability.

Live Cell Encapsulation Product Launches

PharmaCyte Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is utilizing live-cell encapsulation techniques to develop targeted treatments for cancer and diabetes. This development began in July 2019 and is a significant step towards providing innovative and effective treatment options for these diseases.

In May 2018, Sigilon Therapeutics, a spinout from MIT, announced a partnership with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company to develop implantable medical devices that function as living drug factories. These devices encapsulate engineered cells that can live in the body for extended periods, producing insulin for the treatment of diabetes. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the development of advanced drug delivery systems that could revolutionize the treatment of chronic diseases.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. announced in 2022 that it had successfully concluded a 24-month product stability study as required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its clinical trial product, CypCaps. This achievement is significant because it demonstrates that CypCaps can remain stable and retain its efficacy for at least 24 months when stored at room temperature.

Competitive Background:

The key players operating in the live cell encapsulation market are investing in mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a significant market share. The manufacturers are also investing in research and development, and are introducing innovative methods to boost production capacity. Product development and market expansion are significant aspects of the live cell encapsulation market. As a result, market participants are likely to have a better overall revenue share in the global live cell encapsulation market.

Key Players:

AUSTRIANOVA

Merck KGaA

Sphere Fluidics Ltd.

ViaCyte, Inc.

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidics)

BIO INX

Living Cell Technologies Ltd.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.

Isogen

Diatranz Otsuka Ltd.

Key Segments of Live Cell Encapsulation Industry Survey

Live Cell Encapsulation as a Polymer Type:

Live Cell Encapsulation as Natural Polymers Alginate Chitosan Cellulose Others

Live Cell Encapsulation as Synthetic Polymers

Live Cell Encapsulation as a Method:

Microencapsulation

Macroencapsulation

Nanoencapsulation

Live Cell Encapsulation as an Application:

Drug Delivery

Regenerative Medicine

Cell Transplantation

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Live Cell Encapsulation Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

