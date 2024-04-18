NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LYV) on behalf of Live Nation stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Live Nation has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Live Nation is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on April 15, 2024. According to the article, “The Justice Department is preparing to sue Live Nation as soon as next month, an antitrust challenge that could spur major changes at the biggest name in concert promotion and ticketing.”

On this news, Live Nation fell heavily in after hours trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Live Nation shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

