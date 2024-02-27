SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LYV) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the Company. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues;

as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and

as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you have continuously owned Live Nation shares since before February 23, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Click Here to Join the Investigation

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

[email protected] or [email protected]

Click Here to Join the Investigation