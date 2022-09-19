Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Live Oak Bancshares Appoints Yousef A. Valine to Board of Directors

Live Oak Bancshares Appoints Yousef A. Valine to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Oak Bancshares announced the appointment of Yousef A. Valine to its board of directors effective September 15, 2022. Valine has also been appointed to the board of directors of Live Oak Bank.

“We are very pleased to welcome Yousef to our board of directors,” said Live Oak Bancshares Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “He brings exceptional perspective and depth of experience in financial services and will be a valuable addition as Live Oak continues on its mission to be America’s small business bank.”

Valine has more than 37 years of broad experience in financial services, including 24 years at Wachovia and 13 years as First Horizon Corporation. His leadership and expertise span credit, market and operational risk management, regulatory relations, management and board governance, Community Reinvestment and Bank Secrecy Acts, operations, information technology, treasury services, finance and mergers and acquisitions. 

He previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Merger Executive at First Horizon. Prior to joining First Horizon, Valine held progressively executive level roles at Wachovia, the fourth largest financial institution in the United States at the time, including Chief Operating Officer of the Risk Management Division as well as the Head of Institutional Risk Group.

Valine graduated from Georgia State University and has completed the Risk Management Association’s Advance Risk Management program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Wachovia’s Executive Management programs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University. He is an award-winning author and has served as a visiting lecturer at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Since inception, under Chips’ leadership, Live Oak Bank has created a unique business model and technology, culture, and incentive systems that bring a highly differentiated value to the bank’s associates and clients. I am pleased to join Live Oak’s board and see firsthand how their well-thought-out strategies are transforming financial services,” said Valine. “It is exciting to join a bank that combines first-class service and next-generation technology to support and empower America’s small businesses, and I am thrilled to be part of the team.”

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses who share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com. 

Contact:
Claire Parker, SVP of Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
claire.parker@liveoak.bank 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.